10 Hacks That Will Help Ripen Fruit Much Faster

On a typical Tuesday, you might ripen your fruit by taking it out of the packaging or bag and wait until it softens or darkens to the appropriate level for your recipe or for general consumption. But this process can take days, and who wants to wait that long when they have a hankering for banana bread or peach cobbler? Making one of these desserts with unripe fruit is going to yield a far less sweet and tasty result than you'd otherwise get. The same is true for produce you might want to bite into on its own. Eating an unripe avocado, for instance, means to miss out on all the pleasures this fruit can provide.

But what if we told you there was a way to hurry along the process, so that next time you want to make banana bread on a Tuesday, you don't have to wait until Friday? To ripen fruit effectively, understanding its unique characteristics is key. Many fruits, such as bananas, avocados, and tomatoes, release ethylene gas as they ripen, which triggers the softening and sweetening process in them and surrounding fruits. This natural agent can be harnessed to accelerate ripening by placing fruits together in an enclosed space. Additionally, exposure to warmth and sunlight can expedite ripening.

Although artificially rushing the process can compromise the taste, texture, and nutritional content of the fruit, it can certainly help out when you're in a bind. Let's take a look at how to get that done.