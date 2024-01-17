Ripen Bananas Quickly With Just Your Air Fryer

If you don't have an air fryer, there's an easy oven trick that works just as well for ripening bananas. While it's a bit more time-consuming, especially in the preheating stage, you'll still achieve similar results. Start by preheating the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. As with the air fryer method, you're aiming for a gentle warmth, not cooking heat. While the oven preheats, lay out your bananas on a lined baking sheet. If the bananas are still attached in a bunch, separate them to ensure even ripening, and again, leave those peels on.

Once the oven is preheated, place the baking sheet with bananas inside. Let them warm in the oven for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on their initial ripeness. The bananas are ready when their skins turn dark brown or black, and they feel soft to the touch. After removing the bananas from the oven, let them cool down before using them.

Using an oven for ripening bananas is particularly useful when you have a larger quantity. The spaciousness of the oven allows for more bananas to be ripened at once compared to most air fryers. However, it's important to note that oven temperatures can vary, so the first time you try this method, it's a good idea to check the bananas regularly to prevent them from over-ripening or starting to cook. So, whether you use an air fryer or an oven, you no longer have to wait days for your bananas to ripen.