14 Banana Recipes To Sweeten Up Your Life

Bananas are one of the most popular types of fruit out there, and for good reason. Unlike some fruits that need a little jazzing up to be palatable, bananas are perfectly delicious all on their own, offering up nourishing sweetness and grab-and-go convenience all in one easily peeled package. While bananas certainly make for a great snack, they place well with other foods, too. In fact, there are quite a few unexpected ways to cook with bananas, though you can also take an easier route and incorporate the sweet fruit into baked goods.

There's no shortage of treats that bananas help bring to life, whether they be banana-centric dishes like banana bread or something like pancakes topped with slices of the fruit. In case you're looking to incorporate more bananas into your diet or you've got a bunch starting to accumulate brown spots, our best banana recipes will not only sweeten up your life, but they just might sweeten up the lives of those around you, too. Many of these recipes yield treats that can be shared with family, friends, neighbors, or even coworkers.