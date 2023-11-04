Fluffy Sweet Potato Banana Bread Recipe

Pretty much everyone agrees that one of the best uses for your extra-ripe bananas is banana bread. It's simple and delicious, and there are so many ways to put your own unique spin on it. In this recipe, Jessica Morone adds mashed sweet potato for a mature twist on the classic, but that's not the only tweak she makes. "There are two 'special ingredients' in this recipe," she says. "The first is the sour cream, which I like to put in every banana bread I make because it adds moisture and flavor to the bread; it is where the 'fluffiness' comes from. The second addition is the maple extract, which goes really well with the sweet potatoes and helps to bring out their flavor."

"This is good by itself," Morone says, adding that you could "[spread] butter or even nut butter on top. I like to eat this as a breakfast or a snack." This tasty, versatile bake is simple to make (you only need two bowls and a loaf pan) and will be ready to enjoy in just over an hour. The next time you end up with ripe bananas or leftover sweet potatoes, you'll know what to do.