20 Delicious Ways To Use Up Leftover Sweet Potatoes

It's the time of year when many thoughts and weekly menus turn toward root vegetables to warm up, fuel up, and welcome autumn's change of season. Orange now reigns supreme with foods like pumpkins, squash, and sweet potatoes in abundance. This sudden enthusiasm can partially be attributed as a welcome change from summertime's tomatoes, summer squashes, and corn. It also reflects growing anticipation for all the cozy and exciting things fall offers, including Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Many Thanksgiving tables will see their fair share of sweet potatoes, with dishes like sweet potato casserole with marshmallows being a tradition in some households. No matter how you mash, boil, roast, or fry them, expect to find plenty of sweet potatoes in your fridge whenever autumn comes around. These high-fiber bronzed babies are also rich in antioxidants, beta carotene, and other goodies, making them a welcome addition to any meal. Their creamy, sweet, decadent taste makes them incredibly versatile, too. Here are some great ways to help use this season's sweet potato leftovers.