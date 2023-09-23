The Ultimate Trick For Soft And Chewy Cookies Is Mashed Sweet Potatoes

With so many different kinds of sweet potatoes out there, we need to ask: What kind of sweet potato is best for cookies? While the nutritional content of these sweet potatoes is more or less the same, there are a few key differences to keep in mind. For one, white-fleshed sweet potatoes tend to be less sweet than the more colorful varieties, though they also come with a more toned-down flavor that might be better suited for some recipes. Orange and purple-fleshed sweet potatoes offer more flavor and also a striking color that will drastically change the appearance of your cookies. However, the color is due to the fact that the potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and anthocyanins respectively, both of which are powerful antioxidants that offer tons of health benefits. Then there's the Murasaki sweet potato to consider: Gold-fleshed and starchier than the rest, the Murasaki is a powerhouse of sweetness that'll really make a statement in your cookie.

Additionally, sweet potatoes aren't unique in being sweet, starchy, and moist when cooked and mashed. You can get similar results by using alternative vegetables like mashed taro or ube, or even pumpkin or squash purée for autumn-themed treats. There are endless options and flavor combinations to pursue to your liking, all of them healthier than your average cookie recipe. Once you start using starchy vegetable mash in your cookies, you'll probably find that you reach less often for sugar, molasses, or syrups while baking.