Sage And Apple Sweet Potato Latkes Recipe

If you're not familiar with the term latkes, you might more easily recognize their distant cousin the potato pancake — or even more ubiquitously, the hash brown. All of these terms refer to flat, fried discs of potato, and many cultures across the globe have their own unique version. Latkes belong to the Jews, who have made versions of the pancakes for centuries, many early variations of which were without potato at all. Potato was added later, and with some recipe changes along the way, latkes became a traditional food eaten for Hanukkah with either applesauce or sour cream.

Like any potato pancake, latkes are supposed to be as crispy as possible on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Unlike most potato pancakes, though, latkes include matzo meal and baking powder, which lend to their fluffy texture and nutty taste. Paired with sweet potato, sage, and apple in this recipe by Michelle McGlinn, these fall-forward latkes are the perfect cozy breakfast for cold autumn mornings.