Sage And Apple Sweet Potato Latkes Recipe
If you're not familiar with the term latkes, you might more easily recognize their distant cousin the potato pancake — or even more ubiquitously, the hash brown. All of these terms refer to flat, fried discs of potato, and many cultures across the globe have their own unique version. Latkes belong to the Jews, who have made versions of the pancakes for centuries, many early variations of which were without potato at all. Potato was added later, and with some recipe changes along the way, latkes became a traditional food eaten for Hanukkah with either applesauce or sour cream.
Like any potato pancake, latkes are supposed to be as crispy as possible on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Unlike most potato pancakes, though, latkes include matzo meal and baking powder, which lend to their fluffy texture and nutty taste. Paired with sweet potato, sage, and apple in this recipe by Michelle McGlinn, these fall-forward latkes are the perfect cozy breakfast for cold autumn mornings.
The ingredients needed for sage and apple sweet potato latkes
As the recipe title implies, you'll need plenty of sage, apple, and sweet potatoes for this recipe. If you can't find fresh sage, try rosemary or thyme instead. Any type of apple will do, but we recommend sticking with red and using crisp, juicy varieties like Gala or Fuji. Besides these main ingredients, you'll also need onion, egg, baking powder, salt, pepper, oil, and matzo meal. Matzo meal is traditional to use for Jewish latkes, but it can be swapped for all-purpose flour if needed. Also traditional is the use of olive oil to fry the latkes, but any type will work.
Step 1: Dry the apples and potatoes
Dry the shredded sweet potato and apple by wringing the pieces between paper towels until very dry. Place into a large bowl.
Step 2: Mix the latke ingredients together
Add the shredded onion, eggs, matzo meal, baking powder, salt, pepper, and finely chopped sage to the bowl of potato and apple. Using your hands, mix the ingredients together. If the mixture is crumbly, add the additional egg.
Step 3: Heat the skillet
Heat a large skillet with a thin layer of oil over medium heat until the oil is shimmering.
Step 4: Fry the latkes
Scoop up ¼ cup-sized scoops of the potato mixture and place them into the skillet, flattening into pancakes by using the bottom of the measuring cup. (It's best to cook the latkes in batches of 4, depending on the size of your skillet.) Fry for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown.
Step 5: Drain the cooked latkes on paper towels
Let the cooked latkes drain on paper towels, then repeat the frying and draining process with the remaining potato mixture.
Step 6: Fry the sage leaves
In the remaining oil, fry the whole sage leaves until crisp, about 2 minutes.
Step 7: Serve the latkes
Serve the latkes immediately with the fried sage leaves, sour cream, and/or applesauce on top.
How do you store latkes, and can they be made in advance?
Storing latkes is easy, though like most fried foods, they are much better when eaten fresh. However, air fryers help solve what ovens and microwaves can't do and will quickly crisp any leftover latkes after storing. Simply place the latkes in an even layer in the air fryer basket, then fry at 350 F until crisp, about 5-10 minutes. Otherwise, we recommend re-frying the latkes in a pan with a thin layer of oil to re-crisp the exteriors. Or, if you don't mind softer latkes, a quick zap in the microwave will do. Store the latkes for up to a week and toss at any sign of discoloration.
Unfortunately, because sweet potatoes and apples oxidize quickly, the batter can't be made in advance. If you are in a pinch and need to prep the latkes before guests arrive, we recommend frying all the latkes to avoid discoloration, then heating them in the oven or broiler right before serving so they are warm.
What can you use instead of matzo meal for latkes?
Matzo meal is made from matzo, an unleavened bread similar to a cracker. It has an almost nutty flavor, like that of whole wheat flour. You may also see it referred to as a cake meal in stores and is often found in the Kosher section since it is used in many Jewish foods. Cake meal is finer than matzo meal, but either will work in this recipe — just adjust the batter as needed so it stays moist. If you make these latkes and find yourself with plenty leftover matzo meal, try using it in any recipe that calls for flour or breadcrumbs, like fried chicken, meatballs, or kugel. Of course, you can also use it to make matzo ball soup.
If you can't find matzo meal (or don't want yet another grain in the pantry), swap for all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour. The matzo meal and flour don't necessarily add a lot of flavor to the latkes; they simply help to hold the potato together and give the batter density.
Can you prep latkes in a food processor?
To save time, consider shredding the vegetables in a food processor. For the best results, use a julienne attachment, which will shred the potatoes into longer strands. These long pieces will fry into the familiar nest shape usually associated with latkes. If you don't have a julienne attachment, pulsing the vegetables with a regular blade will work, but your latkes will look more like potato pancakes because the potatoes will be diced instead of shredded.
Another option is to shred the potatoes using a cheese grater, then dice the onion and apple in the food processor to save time (plus, you'll get way less sticky). That way, your latkes will still have a wispy shape, and you'll have 10 more minutes back in your life. No cheese grater either? Do it all by hand by using a peeler and a knife, julienning as thinly as possible.
What's the best way to fry latkes?
Frying latkes can be tricky, and we recommend starting with a test latke before frying in batches. Heat the skillet with oil until it feels hot when you hover your palm over it, then add your test latke. The latke should cook until golden brown, which will start to show along the edges. If the latke is falling apart in the skillet, the oil may not be hot enough to fry the potato — just try adjusting the heat. If the latke is still flimsy, add another egg to the batter and try again. The latke should be firm and easy to flip with a spatula.
On the other hand, if the latke is browning so rapidly that it turns black instead of brown, your oil may be too hot. Adjust the heat and try again on the other side. If the latke is still turning black in spots, it's likely you simply don't have enough oil in the skillet. Add enough oil that the latke is a little less than halfway submerged, and replenish as needed.
- 4 cups peeled and shredded sweet potatoes (about 2 potatoes)
- 1 cup peeled and shredded red apple (about 1 apple)
- ½ cup peeled and shredded yellow onion (1 small onion)
- 2 eggs + 1 extra egg if needed
- ¼ cup matzo meal
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- Oil, for frying
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped sage, plus 10-12 whole leaves for topping
- Sour cream, for serving
- Applesauce, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|176
|Total Fat
|12.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|26.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|14.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|3.8 g
|Sodium
|162.5 mg
|Protein
|2.1 g