Chai Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Recipe

Although the delicious taste of chai has been somewhat shoehorned into the flavors of fall in recent times, chai has been enjoyed all year round for thousands of years. While there are a wide variety of different spice mixtures used to make chai, this traditional Indian elixir shares common ground with the ever-popular pumpkin spice blend; perhaps why chai has become synonymous with autumn-time in the West.

This banana bread recipe, created by Tasting Table developer Jennine Rye, incorporates the delicious spices of chai with the moist, rich sweetness of banana bread, and this baked treat is finished off with a hearty dose of chocolate chips. To enhance the chai flavoring, the recipe includes Earl Grey-infused milk in the batter, as, although the first recipes for chai didn't actually include tea leaves, it wasn't long before they became a staple part of chai. And, whatever you do, try to avoid using the phrase "chai tea"; the word "chai" simply means "tea" in Hindi, so you are essentially calling it "tea tea".

This chai chocolate chip banana bread is the ideal way to use up any browning bananas you may have lying around, and pairs perfectly with a nice hot cup of chai, a simple Earl Grey tea, or a comforting cup of coffee. It is best enjoyed still warm from the oven, and will make the house smell amazing as it cooks!