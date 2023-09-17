You Can Use Unripe Fruit To Make Banana Bread With An Easy Oven Trick

Everyone loves a good piece of homemade banana bread. Not only is it delicious, but it's also the perfect way to use bananas that are going bad. But sometimes, you find yourself in an annoying predicament: You desperately want banana bread but none of your bananas are ripe enough. As any banana bread lover knows, the bananas you need for banana bread need to be extremely ripe because ripened bananas are sweeter. It may be tempting to simply use unripe bananas, but this is actually one of the biggest mistakes one can make with banana bread. Luckily, there's an easy trick to ripen your yellow (or even green) bananas so they're ripe enough for banana bread.

All you have to do is bake your bananas at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes — or however long it takes for them to darken. Although the bananas are going to look quite black when you take them out — a bit different than the spotty brown coloring you're used to on very ripe bananas — they are safe to eat. Beyond that, they'll be perfect for making the sweet banana bread you're craving.