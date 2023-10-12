The Paper Bag Trick To Ripen Tomatoes In A Flash

The time it takes for tomatoes to ripen in a paper bag depends on how unripe they are to begin with. Tomatoes that are especially underripe can take one to two weeks to ripen in a paper bag — the warmth of the environment that the bag is kept in affects this timeline. Storing the bag above your oven or in a dark cupboard near the oven will help keep conditions warmer, thus speeding up the ripening process. But be careful, too much warmth can lead to molding. Be sure to check the tomatoes daily to see how they're coming along and to look for any signs of mold. As the old adage goes: One bad apple (uh, tomato) spoils the bunch, so be sure to chuck any tomatoes that have spots of mold or else risk the whole bag going off.

If your tomatoes are just a little underripe, you can skip the bag and instead keep them in the fruit basket. Putting them in contact with other fruits will help ripen them without overdoing it, just like the paper bag treatment. If you have tomatoes that are past their prime, you don't need to throw them away as long as they're clear of black spots and white mold. Instead, turn overripe tomatoes into a sauce or a soup.