The Microwave Hack That'll Ripen Your Avocados In A Flash

If you've got guacamole on the brain, it can be tough waiting two to three business days for your hard avocados to ripen. You could heat your fruit in the oven for 20 minutes, but even this hack takes more time than making the rest of your guac. Luckily, there's an even quicker way to get a soft avocado, and it involves our favorite speedy appliance: the microwave.

This method takes less than 3 minutes, and it will turn your rock-hard fruit into flesh that's easily mashable. The microwave essentially cooks its meat, which makes it softer and more tender. Plus, you'll be wrapping it in plastic wrap before you nuke it. The fruits ripen because of a gas they produce called ethylene, which traps the ethylene closer to the fruit to speed up the softening process.

Just keep in mind that although this hack is a quick way to a tender avocado, it will cost you a little to cut corners. Microwaving the fruits may cause them to lose a little of the buttery flavor and consistency we're used to. And as is common when nuking food, the texture may be a little inconsistent, with some parts ending up softer than others. If you're mashing up your avocados to add to guac or toast, however, it shouldn't be an issue.