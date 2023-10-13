The Oven Hack To Speed-Ripen An Avocado

When you need a couple of ripe avocados in a pinch to whip up your favorite halftime crave-worthy guacamole to go along with those tortilla chips, the oven can be your best friend. Just preheat your appliance to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, wrap your unripened avocados in tin foil, and put them on a sheet pan in the oven for between 10 and 20 minutes, and watch them transform from hard as rock to soft like butter. What's the science behind this trick?

When an avocado begins to ripen, it gives off a gaseous hormone called ethylene. The more of this gas it is surrounded by, the quicker it ripens. The foil in this process traps the ethylene and as it builds up, it softens the avocado as if it were ripe. A ripe avocado is going to be firm to the touch with a little give when you press on it. On the outside, its appearance is quite dark with streaks of green dotting the skin and bumpy, while on the inside it will be green and creamy, and you can tap your knife into the pit and readily remove it.