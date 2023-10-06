The Simple Rice Trick To Help Ripen Fruit

Rice is a staple in cuisines across the globe. It can be seen in everything from savory classic seafood paella to sweet mango sticky rice. But the grain is also known for much more than its culinary capabilities. It can be used as a closet deodorizer, helps to dry out a waterlogged phone, and can ripen fruit.

To get the best flavor and texture, eating fruits at the peak of ripeness is crucial. However, waiting on them to soften and sweeten can take days, which feels excruciatingly long. Instead of letting nature take its course, speed things up by dropping the fruit in a container of rice.

Fruits like apples, avocados, mangoes, figs, peaches, and bananas produce ethylene gas, which aids in the ripening process. By placing fruits that are just beginning to ripen in a container of rice, the grain traps the gas instead of releasing it into the air, shortening the ripening time by a few days. Enclose the fruit in a bag filled with rice and check it every day to see when the fruit reaches your desired level of ripeness.