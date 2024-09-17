Add Roasted Garlic To Your Hummus For Restaurant Worthy Dip

It's easy to buy store-bought hummus, but it's not too that much harder to make a homemade bowl of the creamy Middle Eastern dip. It will certainly impress dinner guests, and it's an easy way to use that can of chickpeas that's been in your cabinet for too long. You can also elevate the hummus with a variety of mix-ins just like the plethora of tubs available at the grocery store. Everything bagel seasoning and roasted red peppers are common mix-ins, but try roasted garlic for a rich, umami upgrade to your next homemade hummus.

Roasting garlic takes minimal effort but offers maximum flavor to anything, including your homemade hummus. It offers rich, sweet, and savory notes that meld well with hummus, which can surely benefit from more flavor. The garlic will be soft out of the oven, so it's easy to blend into the smooth consistency of the dip. Be warned, there are some common mistakes you might make when roasting garlic, like using old garlic, but follow Tasting Table's simple oven-roasted garlic recipe and your hummus will be spruced up in almost no time.