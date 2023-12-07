10 Mistakes You're Making When Roasting Garlic

Garlic is delicious in just about everything. It's readily available to purchase by the bulb, as already peeled cloves, minced in olive oil, or in a tube as a paste. No matter how you slice, chop, mince, or paste it, garlic makes most savory recipes, from garlic bread to plain white rice, better. It's a staple no kitchen should be without.

As much as we love garlic, there's nothing quite like roasted garlic. Those creamy, golden brown cloves squeezed directly onto a slice of toasted bread are the things foodie dreams are made of. Roasting transforms garlic's sharp, pungent flavor into a rich, mellow, spreadable goodness that is perfect for amping up the flavor in everything from your favorite mashed potatoes to a drool-worthy roasted garlic and butternut squash risotto.

Roasting garlic is simple, a task both novice and expert cooks alike can master. As with most cooking techniques, however, there are tips and tricks you need to know to make sure you get it right and missteps to avoid. Roasted garlic is great. Burnt or undercooked garlic, not so much. Avoiding these 10 common mistakes most people make when roasting garlic helps you skip a burnt garlic flavor fiasco and ensure your garlic is perfectly roasted every time.