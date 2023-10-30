Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Hummus Recipe
Whether you're a novice cook or an old pro, you most likely have whipped up a batch of hummus. It's made from simple ingredients, is a cinch to make, and can be showcased in so many ways. Whether enjoyed as a dip, spread, or condiment, hummus has earned its place in many people's diets and hearts. With hundreds of variations, you can tailor it to your tastes or to the season. Today, we bring you roasted garlic pumpkin hummus, which is perfect for all of your fall events!
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn created this delight and says, "As a plant-based wellness coach, hummus is one of my go-to healthy recipes to give to clients. It's the perfect balance of protein, fat, and fiber, making it incredibly healthy on top of being delicious. The combination of the roasted garlic and pumpkin in this recipe gives you a subtle smokiness, plus a mild earthy flavor." If your goal this season is to eat more pumpkin, dive on into this recipe.
Gather the ingredients for roasted garlic pumpkin hummus
The stars of this recipe are garlic and pumpkin, so pick up a full bulb of garlic and a can of pumpkin puree. "We're not going to use the whole can of pumpkin, so you may want to make a batch of pumpkin cookies with the leftovers," Hahn shares. Next up, grab a can of chickpeas, tahini, and maple syrup, and check your pantry for olive oil, salt, black pepper, cumin, and cayenne pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the garlic bulb
Cut off and discard about ½ inch of the top pointed end of the garlic bulb.
Step 3: Prepare the garlic for roasting
Brush the exposed garlic head with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and ⅛ teaspoon salt.
Step 4: Wrap the garlic in foil and roast
Loosely wrap the garlic in foil and place bake for 30 minutes, then let cool for 15 minutes.
Step 5: Squeeze out the roasted cloves
Squeeze the garlic cloves out of their peels.
Step 6: Add the ingredients to a food processor
Add the roasted garlic, remaining salt, remaining olive oil, chickpeas, pumpkin puree, tahini, maple syrup, cumin, black pepper, and cayenne pepper to a food processor.
Step 7: Blend until smooth
Blend until smooth, then taste for seasoning.
Step 8: Serve
Serve the hummus with your accompaniments of choice, or refrigerate until ready to use.
How can I customize roasted garlic pumpkin hummus?
This recipe is endlessly adaptable, Hahn says. Adjust the level of spiciness by adding more or less cayenne pepper, or skip that and add red pepper flakes instead. Experiment with other spices and seasonings: Try paprika for a slightly smoky flavor, or employ fresh herbs like rosemary, sage, thyme, or cilantro for a burst of freshness and aroma.
To brighten things up, include lemon zest in addition to lemon juice for a more pronounced citrus aroma and flavor. Adjust the consistency of the hummus by adding more or less olive oil or water; more oil will make it creamier, while extra water will make it smoother and lighter. If you prefer a sweeter hummus, add a touch more maple syrup to complement the sweetness of the pumpkin.
As another option, stir in extras like roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, or sun-dried tomatoes for added flavor and texture. All of these vegetables pair well with the pumpkin and roasted garlic.
What pairs well with roasted garlic pumpkin hummus?
Roasted garlic pumpkin hummus pairs well with a variety of dippers and accompaniments that complement its savory and slightly sweet flavors. Fresh vegetables such as carrot sticks, cucumber, bell pepper strips, broccoli, and cherry tomatoes provide a refreshing and crunchy contrast. A platter like this is perfect for Thanksgiving or game day.
An assortment of crackers, including whole wheat, multigrain, or gluten-free options, are excellent scoopers for the creamy hummus, as are crispy breadsticks or tortilla chips. Warm, soft pita bread makes a classic and convenient dipping choice, while toasted bread or baguette slices offer a more rustic and hearty side.
"If you want to turn the pumpkin hummus into lunch or dinner, add some to a warm tortilla along with roasted vegetables, fresh spinach, and avocado for a delicious wrap," Hahn suggests. "You could also use the hummus as a spread on a burger or panini."
- 1 head garlic
- 2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided
- ¾ teaspoon salt + ⅛ teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- ¾ cup pumpkin puree
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- Chopped fresh chives, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|208
|Total Fat
|10.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.1 g
|Total Sugars
|6.0 g
|Sodium
|288.1 mg
|Protein
|6.8 g