Roasted Garlic Pumpkin Hummus Recipe

Whether you're a novice cook or an old pro, you most likely have whipped up a batch of hummus. It's made from simple ingredients, is a cinch to make, and can be showcased in so many ways. Whether enjoyed as a dip, spread, or condiment, hummus has earned its place in many people's diets and hearts. With hundreds of variations, you can tailor it to your tastes or to the season. Today, we bring you roasted garlic pumpkin hummus, which is perfect for all of your fall events!

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn created this delight and says, "As a plant-based wellness coach, hummus is one of my go-to healthy recipes to give to clients. It's the perfect balance of protein, fat, and fiber, making it incredibly healthy on top of being delicious. The combination of the roasted garlic and pumpkin in this recipe gives you a subtle smokiness, plus a mild earthy flavor." If your goal this season is to eat more pumpkin, dive on into this recipe.