Roasted Garlic Spinach Mashed Potatoes Recipe

If you are best friends with your Instant Pot, you may be wondering if you can speed things up a bit and forgo the stove when preparing the potatoes. The answer is yes — you'll still want to use your oven for roasting the garlic, but the Instant Pot is fair game for the potatoes.

"The Instant Pot is very handy for all sorts of cooking and especially for steaming and cooking vegetables. For the potatoes in this recipe, you'll need the rack that comes with the Instant Pot or better yet, a mesh steamer basket that is one of the Instant Pot accessories that can be purchased as an add on," Hahn explains. You'll add 1 cup of water to the Instant Pot and then put the chopped potatoes into the steamer basket or stacked on top of the rack. Seal the lid, select high pressure, and set the time to 4 minutes. When the time is up, stand back and release the pressure. Then drain out the water in the Instant Pot and return the potatoes to the inner pot.

The rest of the recipe will remain the same and you can use the Instant Pot inner pot to do the mashing and final mixing in. Just one less thing on the stove to worry about.