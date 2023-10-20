Roasted Garlic Spinach Mashed Potatoes Recipe
There are fewer dishes more universally loved than mashed potatoes, and for good reason. This classic favorite has graced every holiday table for centuries and even finds its way to weeknight dinner tables, picnics, and potlucks. Who can resist creamy, buttery potatoes that evoke a sense of cozy comfort and nostalgia? If potatoes are your thing and you're looking to mix things up a bit, this recipe is for you. It features roasted garlic which adds a caramelized, savory flavor and the earthy undertone of the spinach complements the creamy, buttery, and starchy flavor of the mashed potatoes.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for roasted garlic spinach mashed potatoes and says, "This recipe is a fun twist on standard mashed potatoes and is a delicious way to work more greens into your diet. Spinach has many health benefits and provides a beautiful green tint to this dish." Keep reading to learn how to make your new favorite side dish. We bet your kids will eat it!
Gather the ingredients for roasted garlic spinach mashed potatoes
To make this recipe, you'll need a whole garlic bulb, Yukon potatoes, and baby spinach from the produce department. "Baby spinach works best here because you'll have less stems to deal with," Hahn shares. Then pick up some vegetable broth, butter, and sour cream and look in your pantry for olive oil, salt, and pepper. "If you want to make this recipe dairy-free and vegan pick up dairy-free butter and sour cream at the store," Hahn shares.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut the garlic bulb
Cut off about ½-inch of the pointed end of the garlic head.
Step 3: Add oil and salt to garlic
Brush the garlic head with 1 teaspoon of olive oil and salt lightly.
Step 4: Wrap the garlic in foil
Loosely wrap the garlic in foil and place in the oven. Bake for 30 minutes, then let it cool.
Step 5: Boil the potatoes
Meanwhile, add the potatoes to a large pot and cover with water. Boil for 20-30 minutes until they are tender.
Step 6: Wilt the spinach
Add the spinach to a pan with 1 tablespoon of water. Bring heat to medium, cover and cook 5 minutes to wilt the spinach.
Step 7: Blend the spinach
Drain any excess water and add the spinach to a food processor. Blend the spinach to create a puree.
Step 8: Drain the potatoes
Drain the potatoes and add them back to the pot.
Step 9: Mash the potatoes
Mash the potatoes in the pot.
Step 10: Squeeze out the garlic cloves
Squeeze out the garlic cloves from the roasted garlic.
Step 11: Mash the garlic
Mash the garlic with a fork.
Step 12: Combine the ingredients
Add the roasted garlic cloves, butter, vegetable broth, sour cream, remaining salt, pepper, and pureed spinach to the potatoes. Stir to combine.
Step 13: Serve the potatoes
The roasted garlic spinach mashed potatoes are ready to serve.
Can I make the roasted garlic mashed potatoes in an Instant Pot?
If you are best friends with your Instant Pot, you may be wondering if you can speed things up a bit and forgo the stove when preparing the potatoes. The answer is yes — you'll still want to use your oven for roasting the garlic, but the Instant Pot is fair game for the potatoes.
"The Instant Pot is very handy for all sorts of cooking and especially for steaming and cooking vegetables. For the potatoes in this recipe, you'll need the rack that comes with the Instant Pot or better yet, a mesh steamer basket that is one of the Instant Pot accessories that can be purchased as an add on," Hahn explains. You'll add 1 cup of water to the Instant Pot and then put the chopped potatoes into the steamer basket or stacked on top of the rack. Seal the lid, select high pressure, and set the time to 4 minutes. When the time is up, stand back and release the pressure. Then drain out the water in the Instant Pot and return the potatoes to the inner pot.
The rest of the recipe will remain the same and you can use the Instant Pot inner pot to do the mashing and final mixing in. Just one less thing on the stove to worry about.
What pairs well with these roasted garlic spinach mashed potatoes?
Roasted garlic spinach mashed potatoes are a delicious and flavorful side dish, and they pair well with a variety of main courses and complementary side dishes. For a classic pairing, roast chicken, complements the creamy potatoes and garlic flavors. You can add a simple pan gravy for extra richness.
A perfectly cooked steak such as filet mignon can be a great match for the savory mashed potatoes. Baked or grilled salmon, especially when seasoned with herbs and lemon, can be a light and refreshing option alongside the creamy potatoes.
If you're looking for a vegetarian or vegan pairing, consider dishes like roasted portobello mushrooms, a hearty vegetable stew, or a tofu or tempeh-based main course. A fresh green salad with a light vinaigrette can provide a nice contrast to the creamy mashed potatoes. Roasted or grilled vegetables like carrots, zucchini, or bell peppers can add variety and texture to your meal.
- 1 bulb garlic
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt + ⅛ teaspoon
- 3 pounds Yukon potatoes, peeled and chopped
- 4 cups baby spinach, stems removed
- ¼ cup butter
- ¼ cup vegetable broth
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
|Calories per Serving
|285
|Total Fat
|10.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|26.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.4 g
|Total Sugars
|2.4 g
|Sodium
|424.4 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g