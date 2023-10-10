Roasted Garlic And Butternut Squash Risotto Recipe

There are a few ways to customize this delicious risotto. First off, you can easily make this recipe vegan or tweak it to suit your dietary needs. You'll want to make sure to use vegetable broth if you go the vegan route. "When buying vegetable broth I always look for the low-sodium choice because in most cases I am adding salt to the recipe anyway and I don't want the recipe overly salty," Hahn remarks. Then you'll want to substitute the butter and Parmesan with dairy-free versions. "You won't notice a difference in using these options," Hahn shares.

We're using wine in this recipe because it will add a bit of acidity to balance out the richness, but if you prefer to keep this dish alcohol-free, you can just replace the wine with more broth. If you want to include the wine, the marsala variety will add a nutty, caramelized flavor and white wine will add a sweeter, crisp flavor.

We've added fresh sage to this recipe which has a woodsy taste with a hint of pine and mint. If you're not a fan of that flavor you can go for fresh thyme or rosemary. "Dried varieties will work also but using fresh herbs adds a stronger punch of flavor," Hahn says.