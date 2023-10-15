Roast Garlic In Your Microwave For Quick Convenience

We tried almost every way possible to roast garlic but, while each of these methods had their pros and cons, none was as convenient as popping it in the microwave. Simple oven-roasted garlic takes a whopping 45 minutes (not including the time it takes to preheat the oven), the air fryer will cost you 40 minutes, and the slow cooker is (unsurprisingly) the most time consuming method with five hours of cooking time required. So, if you're in a rush and need to get dinner on the table in under an hour, or if you would just prefer to spend your evening doing things other than waiting for these aromatics to roast, then turn to the microwave.

Depending on how you adjust your microwave's power settings, you can get all of those sweet, nutty flavors in as little as five minutes. The caveat is that your garlic may not emerge quite as browned or delicious-smelling as it would if you followed another method. But, for flavor purposes, it will have just about all of the same qualities as well as the appropriate softness needed for spreading or squeezing, so you won't need to peel your cloves.