What To Keep In Mind When Adding Fresh Vs Frozen Spinach To Pasta

Spinach is an easy, available, and nutritious ingredient to add to any number of meals. When adding spinach to pasta dishes, however, you'll need to take an extra step of draining and squeezing it before incorporating it into the stuffing, dough, or lasagna layer. Furthermore, both fresh and frozen spinach are worthy candidates to add to your pasta dish, but they have slightly different textures and flavor profiles.

Frozen spinach is very convenient, especially because you know exactly how much you're getting. It has a more diluted vegetal flavor than fresh spinach and a much softer texture. Fresh spinach has a chewier, more fibrous texture and a fresher flavor, but it cooks down to a fraction of its original volume, leaving you guessing how much to buy and cook. That said, frozen spinach gets cooked by steaming or blanching, but you can saute fresh spinach in earthy olive oil with aromatics and seasonings for a more flavorful pasta ingredient.

Whichever type of spinach you choose for your pasta dish, it should be at room temperature when you cook it. So, if you're using frozen spinach, make sure it is completely thawed. You'll also need to drain all the excess water through a colander, then press the spinach to extract any residual water or wrap it in cheesecloth to squeeze out every last drop.