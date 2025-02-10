14 Creative Ways To Use Broccoli Stems In Your Cooking
It's no secret that our grocery bills have crept their way up over the last few years. While joining CSAs and growing your produce can help soften the blow, not everybody has access to these resources or has a green thumb to garden with. According to the USDA, 30% to 40% of food is wasted at the retail and consumer level. While the bulk of this is related to expired goods and untouched leftovers, a percentage of food scraps get tossed or composed without a second thought, much of which is quite usable and sometimes even delicious. Broccoli stems are one of these forgotten foods labeled as undesirable when there are many creative ways to use broccoli stems in your cooking.
As a Plant-Based Chef and Recipe Designer, I'm all about finding new and creative ways to use seasonal ingredients. Broccoli is one of my absolute favorites because it's so versatile and has an incredibly unique texture that's fun to work with. I love the little florets because they soak up sauces and add texture, but the stems are the often-forgotten underdogs that can help a recipe to shine. I'd argue that you get a two-for-one deal when you buy or harvest broccoli because the stem and the florets are so different. So before you toss those stems in the garbage disposal, stop and think of the great potential they have. If you can't picture it, here are 14 creative ways to use broccoli stems in your cooking.
Roast them
Before using broccoli stems, be sure to wash them and peel them. Although the skin doesn't look that different from the inside, it is much tougher and more fibrous. Peeling it will simply eliminate an unpleasant mouthfeel, which is one of the reasons people throw out broccoli stems in the first place. Be sure to cut off the very bottom too, which often becomes dry and tough. After that, the way you decide to slice it is really up to you. Next, you'll have to settle on a cooking method. Roasted broccoli stems are quite delicious and easy to execute.
I like to slice broccoli stems into little rings and toss them in some olive oil, or oil with a high smoke point. Splash on some tamari or soy sauce, or simply use a dash of salt and pepper to give it life. Consider using a sheet of parchment paper and roast your cut broccoli stems at a high temperature until tender. A higher heat will create crispy edges and a lower heat will produce a softer mouthfeel. Serve these roasted masterpieces over a seasoned grain or bean blend. Like most dishes, roasted broccoli stems are exquisite when garnished with fresh minced herbs or a sauce.
You can pickle just about anything
Some of us have dabbled in the wonderful world of pickling, and for the most part, our gateway vegetable has been cucumbers. However, just about anything can be pickled, from beets to eggs to green beans. Luckily, broccoli stems are no exception. In fact, once they are sliced into spears they do a wonderful job of absorbing the flavorful pickling brine and are neutral enough to mix and match with different pickling veggies in the same jar. Peel that stem and cut it lengthwise into jar-height, thick french fry-sized spears. Pack them in tightly and use your favorite combination of pickling spices and herbs to add flavor.
For pickled broccoli spears, I tend to gravitate towards some of the classics, like mustard seeds and peppercorns. Consider pickling them with beets to promote a fun pink coloring. If you're not confident in your pickling abilities, try the process of quick pickling, which is a bit less risky when it comes to bacteria growth and curates faster results. Snack on pickled broccoli stems, roast them, add them to your sandwich, or use them in place of pickled cucumbers. Make a big batch because there are plenty of ways to enjoy pickled broccoli stems.
Bulk up your veggie burgers
There are endless ways to add flavor to your vegetarian burgers. But few ingredients can add both flavor and an incredible texture. I discovered using broccoli stems in my burgers after using the leftover fibrous grounds from my juicer to create a chewy texture. Minced broccoli stems have a similar feel, and depending on how fine it's processed, you'll unlock the option for different levels of crunch.
There are two different ways you can go about adding broccoli stems to your veggie burgers. The first is to peel and steam them first, and then use a food processor to make them nice and fine. The other is to add them raw, which I tend to prefer. A super-fine grind can help them incorporate seamlessly into your patties. Because broccoli stems are pale, they are less likely to turn your patty bright green like the florets might. Depending on who you ask, a green patty is not necessarily a bad thing, but if you're seeking a more classic burger look, then this is the way to go.
Add nutrients to your smoothies
Steamed and roasted broccoli has that beautiful green, nutty, and slightly sweet flavor that we all love. But the raw version is much milder, so it can easily be snuck into tasty treats surrounded by strong flavors. One of the easiest ways to sneak more green vegetables into meals is through smoothies. Now, don't expect to make a banana, yogurt, or broccoli smoothie with a 1:1:1 ratio and have it be mouthwatering. There are a few guidelines to follow to ensure your smoothie doesn't end up tasting like a chilled soup (not hating on gazpacho!).
The first thing to note is that broccoli is not going to be your leading lady. She's a backup dancer who was snuck in there because she's the director's second cousin's niece. Let's keep her from stealing the show by masking with powerfully sweet, flavorful fruits like dark berries, pineapple, apples, and dark cherries. Broccoli stems will upgrade the nutrient content of your smoothie, but won't do much for flavor. Next, peel that stem and blend it into oblivion until there is no texture left behind. Use about ¼ the amount of broccoli stem that you use for your other fruits, at a maximum. This especially goes for folks with picky eaters in the house. Veggie lovers might not mind the cruciferous undertone, but a toddler can smell hidden green vegetables from a mile away. Don't worry, it's our little secret.
Make fries
Really, anything can be made into a french fry. Potatoes have their claim to fame for a reason, but that doesn't mean you can't get creative. Broccoli stems are the perfect size to be cut into french fry-sized sticks, and there are endless ways you can crisp them up. The best part is that there are endless sauces that taste phenomenal with broccoli fries, so you have some room to flex your culinary creativity. I recommend using some form of aioli or a Dijon-based sauce, but you do you.
You can simply roast these broccoli stems with a little oil on high heat in the oven, but I like to use an air fryer. If you have access to a deep fryer, then sizzle away. Unlike french fries, broccoli won't give you that same crispy crunch, so if that's what you desire, you may have to look into using chickpea flour. Coat your stems in a thin layer of chickpea flour mixed with water, oil, and spices before putting them to heat. This will create a pakora-type breading that delivers an oily, crispy crunch.
Add to hummus
Hummus is already a healthy food, jam-packed with fiber and protein. But why stop there? The exciting thing about hummus is that it can be made classically, or boosted with ingredients like beets, peppers, or even chocolate. Broccoli stem hummus has a mild cruciferous flavor, and it is less heavy and dense than the plain version. If you prefer a dense hummus but want to add broccoli, just lean a little more heavily on your tahini and olive oil.
Peel and steam the broccoli stems until they are soft, then add them to your blender, not a food processor, and blend with olive oil, lemon juice, and tahini (or any other liquid ingredients you are using in the recipe) until smooth. Do not use water, and be sure to drain the stems thoroughly after steaming them to prevent additional liquid from sneaking its way into the mix. Once it's silky smooth, you can add it to the food processor with the beans and other ingredients in a standard, simple creamy hummus recipe.
Shred for fritters
One of my absolute favorite everything-but-the-kitchen-sink recipes is savory fritters. You can really add any vegetable you want to them, as long as they are prepared properly. The great thing about broccoli stems is they grate easily and aren't an overwhelming powerhouse of flavor. Start by peeling those stems and grating them with a standard cheese grater. Mix them in any of your favorite fritter recipes like herby cheddar leek fritters or three-ingredient zucchini fritters.
Now, some folks love a standard egg-based fritter, but I think chickpea flour fritters are elite (and really simple to make). Simply mix your shredded vegetable with chickpea flour, spices, minced herbs, a dash of baking soda and salt, and enough water until it becomes a sticky mess. Heat your pan, add oil, and heat the oil. Then, add large spoonfuls of the mix onto the sizzling pan and flip when golden brown. The broccoli flavor will slowly evolve as the stems heat in the pan and add scrumptiously sweet and grassy notes to the fritters.
Julienne them for stir fry
We've all heard the term "to julienne" in a culinary context, probably from "The Bear" or "Hell's Kitchen," but what does it mean? Do you know in a veggie roll how the carrots and cucumbers are not quite shredded but also not sliced? Those small and long matchstick slices have been cut in the style called julienne, and broccoli stems make an incredible candidate for this particular cut. This is because they are sturdy enough to stand up like a matchstick even when cut into thin pieces and make for a nice crunch even when cooked.
You might notice that this cut is popular in Asian cooking, especially for rice and noodle stir-fries. If you plan on dabbling in the world of stir-fries, I would highly recommend making some julienned broccoli stems to toss in. They are nice and water-dense, as well as crunchy, which will deliver a desirable mouthfeel. In addition, they absorb sauce in a pleasing way. Try using soy sauce and miso along with your broccoli stems for an incredibly savory, umami flavor.
Save the stems for soup
We all know that you can put pretty much anything you want into soup, especially if the plan is to blend it until smooth. Save your broccoli stems for soup, and I'm not talking about broccoli cheddar soup or cream of broccoli soup. Just because broccoli is incredible doesn't mean it needs to be in the spotlight every time and can make for a desirable supporting role.
There are two types of soup broccoli stems work best in. Creamy soups, and chunky soups (yes, that gives you many options). Broccoli stems can be diced and added to a brothy soup like chicken noodle soup, or a chunky soup like corn chowder. It can also be blended into just about any creamy soup out there, just be sure to steam it first so it incorporates smoothly. Try chunky or blended broccoli stems in a vegan corn chowder recipe, or a classic potato leek soup recipe.
Freeze those scraps for broth
Okay, so you've tried every which way to enjoy broccoli stems, but they just aren't your jam. That is okay! What makes something delicious is subjective, so don't take any shade for your personal preferences, especially if you've given new foods a few chances. However, I would still urge you to try one last thing before tossing those stems into the compost bin. Save those scraps to use for vegetable broth.
The number one tip for making homemade vegetable broth is to freeze your scraps as you go. It's unlikely you'll have enough scraps all at once to go through the hassle of making broth, unless perhaps it's Thanksgiving, and at that point you're tapped out in the kitchen. Cut those broccoli stems up into roughly quarter-sized chunks before you freeze them. No need to grab the peeler this time. When your freezer's scrap bin is full, simply simmer them in water along with your other scraps and some herbs and spices for as long as you're willing to wait. I like to add a little miso or tomato paste for an umami undertone. The broccoli stems add a nice sweet and grassy cruciferous flavor to the broth.
Rice it
Cauliflower really stole the spotlight for a few years there, and most of us were all about it. From chicken wings to pizza crusts, to rice, it was everywhere. A really chameleon of a vegetable, and it's still popular. Cauliflower rice is one of my favorite forms the cruciferous veggie takes on because it adds flavor to something that is typically rather bland. But why not take it up a notch and rice broccoli, which has a slightly more notable taste?
Follow any super simple cauliflower rice recipe, and simply swap the white vegetable for the green one. Some folks prefer to cook it, and others like it raw. If you're not someone who eats a lot of vegetables, then the cooked version might be easier on your stomach. I like to reinforce my riced broccoli with a little butter, salt, and pepper. All grains should be seasoned, and faux grains are no exception. Consider using riced broccoli as a side dish, in a grain bowl, or under roasted meat or vegetables.
Shred for slaw
Typically, red cabbage, green cabbage, and carrots are top picks for coleslaw, which makes sense. Cabbage is spicy, and carrots are sweet, creating a balanced mouthfeel. I implore you to step out of your comfort zone and consider adding shredded broccoli to the mix. Like the cabbage, it has that similar pungent aroma and slightly bitter flavoring, alongside that intense watery crunch. It's slightly more fibrous, but variety of texture is always welcome in the kitchen.
However you tend to shred your cabbage, whether it be by cheese grater, food processor, or sharp knife, do the same with your broccoli stems. Keep them raw and peel off the skin and any tough spots that might be woody. Mix it right into your favorite coleslaw recipe, or even look into making a broccoli slaw. Instead of lettuce, try using broccoli slaw on tacos or pulled pork sandwiches. Use either a mayonnaise-based or oil-based dressing, and consider adding raisins for sweet bursts and an ultra-chewy texture.
Try broccoli stem pesto
Even if broccoli isn't your favorite vegetable on the planet, nobody can resist pesto. Yes, typically pesto is made with basil, but when you start to explore the world of pesto, you'll find the ingredients are actually quite variable. Ever heard of sundried tomato pesto? Or citrus pesto? Why bottle yourself in (no pun intended)?
For a nice, easy broccoli pesto recipe, save those broccoli stems, peel them, and blanch them slightly. This will help to bring out the flavor and keep the texture nice and smooth. Next, mix with classic pesto ingredients. I like to go heavy on the lemon juice and garlic when including a unique ingredient to help root the recipe. Select a fresh, high-quality extra virgin olive oil, and always use fresh herbs and garlic. Dried basil and garlic powder just won't do. This pesto will be a bit bulkier than what you're used to, and less dense with flavor, so feel free to really pile it on your pasta or sandwich.
Grate into your casserole
One of the best creative ways to use broccoli stems in your cooking is by adding it to your casseroles. You don't have to be from the Midwest to appreciate a cheesy, crispy, loaded casserole, and you don't have to be a veggie lover to enjoy it stuffed with broccoli stems. Broccoli stems not only add nutrients, but help to fill up that mile-wide oven dish.
My favorite approach to take when adding broccoli stems to any savory casserole is to simply peel the stem and then grate it. These shreds are the perfect size to remain subtle but add flavor and texture. Mix them right in with other ingredients, or even right into the cheese. Don't allow them to be their own layer, incorporation is key. You can use broccoli stems in just about any casserole recipe, so don't limit yourself to cheesy broccoli casseroles. The only type you might avoid adding broccoli stems to is a mushroom tetrazzini-style casserole that is built to be dense and heavy. Any other lasagna, green bean, scalloped potato, or Mexican casserole should be just fine.