It's no secret that our grocery bills have crept their way up over the last few years. While joining CSAs and growing your produce can help soften the blow, not everybody has access to these resources or has a green thumb to garden with. According to the USDA, 30% to 40% of food is wasted at the retail and consumer level. While the bulk of this is related to expired goods and untouched leftovers, a percentage of food scraps get tossed or composed without a second thought, much of which is quite usable and sometimes even delicious. Broccoli stems are one of these forgotten foods labeled as undesirable when there are many creative ways to use broccoli stems in your cooking.

As a Plant-Based Chef and Recipe Designer, I'm all about finding new and creative ways to use seasonal ingredients. Broccoli is one of my absolute favorites because it's so versatile and has an incredibly unique texture that's fun to work with. I love the little florets because they soak up sauces and add texture, but the stems are the often-forgotten underdogs that can help a recipe to shine. I'd argue that you get a two-for-one deal when you buy or harvest broccoli because the stem and the florets are so different. So before you toss those stems in the garbage disposal, stop and think of the great potential they have. If you can't picture it, here are 14 creative ways to use broccoli stems in your cooking.

