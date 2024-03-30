The Process Of Quick Pickling, Explained

Quick pickling is one of the most useful techniques any home cook can know about. Not only does it save money and avoid food waste by allowing you to preserve produce that is declining in quality, but it also opens up an entirely new world of tasty sides, condiments, and garnishes for your recipes. The best part of all is that you do not need any expensive equipment, fancy ingredients, or special expertise to get started.

Quick pickling is the act of placing ingredients into a brining solution for preserving, just like regular pickling. The difference is that instead of canning and fermenting the ingredients for a long period, you simply place quick pickles in the fridge where they will be ready to enjoy in minutes. While quick pickled produce is not shelf stable and doesn't last as long as traditionally pickled goods, the method can be much more approachable and convenient for many people who only need to stretch the longevity of their food by a few weeks — or who simply enjoy the flavor of pickled goods.