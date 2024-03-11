18 Creative Uses For Pickled Red Onions

The world of pickled veggies is vast, encompassing everything from flavorful Korean kimchi to massive deli pickles brined with garlic and dill. But one pickled veggie stands above the rest: pickled red onions.

Red onions can be an oppressive allium if they're not tamed with vinegar. At their most intense, they're sharp and throat-stingingly painful to eat. Plus, everything you eat after you consume a stray piece of red onion in your salad will taste like the bright purple root veggie. But pickled red onions have a softer flavor that can be infused with sugar, garlic, and spices. While you can pick up a jar from the store, you can also make your own at home and have a container ready whenever you're looking to upgrade a dish. Here are some of our favorite ways to use this beautiful pink ingredient and add a new depth of flavor to your favorite foods.