Slow-Cooked Carne Picada Recipe

Beef stew is a classic wintertime dish, and there are numerous variants from all over the world, ranging from Irish stew to French bœuf bourguignon to Swedish kalops. There's also a Tex-Mex version called carne picada, with picada being the Spanish word for "chopped" and carne, of course, meaning "meat." Developer Julianne De Witt describes her version as "a savory beef stew braised in a tomato-based sauce with peppers, onions, and spices."

De Witt tells us that her carne picada recipe is quite easy to prepare, as it requires "just a little chopping and measuring." She also notes that it is "easily customizable to mild or spicy tastes" and notes that you can double or triple the recipe if you need a larger amount. Conversely, you can always make a smaller amount if you're not feeding multiple people, but there's really no need to do so as this stew makes great leftovers.