15 Tips You Need When Making Beef Bourguignon

The iconic French stew beef bourguignon (aka boeuf bourguignon) may seem simple but the taste is rich and complex. It showcases a most excellent use of the classic combination of wine, beef, a medley of veggies, herbs, and several other ingredients that are then simmered together just long enough to marry all those flavors into one world-class stew. Making beef bourguignon (and making it well) requires more skill, effort, and time than most people might expect.

And just like there are tips you need for making beef stew, so too are there tips and tricks for turning an impressive assortment of ingredients into the ever-delicious, warm-your-belly-in-the-winter kind of dish: beef bourguignon. So, without any further ado, it is time to dive into the ins and outs of one of the best beef dishes you can hope to eat during this cold season — as well as ways of streamlining the cooking process.