14 Tips You Need For Making Beef Stew

Beef stew may just be one of the most comforting meals that's ever existed. It's the culinary equivalent of snuggling up in a warm blanket in front of a crackling fire. Hearty winter vegetables and savory, umami chunks of beef are enrobed in a thick, luscious liquid that heats you up from the inside out.

A stew is made from basic ingredients that are prepared by simmering them for a long time in a liquid (most likely a broth), and although classic American beef stew with potatoes and carrots is perhaps the type of beef stew you're most familiar with, love for this simple, delicious recipe knows no borders. In France, boeuf bourguignon is a favorite winter treat, and in Hungary, beef goulash takes center stage. And a Korean beef stew recipe is a great way to incorporate a new twist on the beloved classic.

So, with all these beef stew recipes floating around, how do you make the best possible pot of stew for yourself when the temperatures start to drop outside? Read on to find out the tips you need to make beef stew.