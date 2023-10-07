Kalops Is The Hearty Swedish Beef Stew Meant For Chilly Nights

It's no secret that winters in Sweden can be chilly to say the very least. Like many other snow-prone nations, Sweden has developed special meals to help combat the cold. Kalops, Sweden's version of beef stew, is their answer to the frigid nights of autumn and winter.

On outward appearance, kalops looks like any other old-fashioned beef stew. All of the prerequisites are there: beef, broth, carrots, potatoes, and parsley. Kalops adds a special ingredient that makes it unique: allspice. Whole allspice berries are added to the broth to give the stew a rich warmth that livens up the other flavors. Pickled beets are another key differentiator. The stew gets a touch of acidity from the pickling brine and a sweet earthiness from the beets.

Preparing kalops is as simple as making any other beef stew. You sear the beef and vegetables in a pot, add seasoning, cover everything in broth, and simmer for several hours. The potatoes and beets are prepared separately as side dishes. The goal is to have something hearty and warm to keep the blood pumping on chilly nights.