Instead Of Throwing Away Tough Broccoli Stems, Roast Them

Broccoli stems don't have to go straight in the compost bin. Unless the vegetable has gone totally moldy and can't be salvaged, we can't think of a good reason why the stalks should go to waste. Sure, the crown may be the most commonly eaten part, but that doesn't mean that the stems can't be consumed, too. Though they have a more firm and fibrous texture, broccoli stems can rival frilly florets when prepared properly. Of the many ways you go about tackling those sturdy stalks, we prefer the simple yet reliable method of roasting.

Not only are broccoli stalks edible, but they boast just as many vital nutrients as florets. In addition to being healthy, working this less aesthetic bit of broccoli into recipes helps reduce waste. Plus, they can also help stretch your dollars further — you bought the entire broccoli, so why toss half of it in the bin? But that's not even the most convincing reason why stems should become a meal time mainstay. Above all else, they're delicious, especially when roasted to perfection.

Given their sturdy structure, broccoli stems are particularly well-suited to cooking methods that use high heat. The dry heat of roasting can soften the tough stalks and caramelize them to produce a sweet and buttery interior.