12 Ways To Add Flavor To Your Vegetarian Burgers

You might think you know veggie burgers, but it's hard to keep track of all the different types of flavorful fillings that are increasingly available to vegetarian and vegan burger lovers. While plant-based burgers sometimes get a bad reputation for lacking the savory, umami taste of their meat-based cousins, there is no reason to eat a veggie burger that isn't absolutely packed with flavor.

Veggie burgers first came on the food scene in the early 1980s, and were initially viewed as an alternative for counterculture vegetarians, but things have changed since then. With growing research showing the health benefits of a plant-based diet, even some die-hard meat eaters are trying to cut down on their meat intake in favor of vegetable substitutes. Veggie burgers are a great place to start, with their versatility and wide range of flavors.

Contrary to what some people might think, some of the tastiest burgers out there are veggie burgers — you just have to know how to make them burst with flavor.