The 3-Cheese Blend You Need For Perfect Broccoli Casserole

In the world of broccoli casseroles, there's nothing like the classic version. You know the one. It's some cozy family recipe that takes a can of creamy soup and bolsters a sauce around three non-negotiable ingredients: broccoli, a crunchy topping, and cheese (lots of it). Broccoli (because we need to eat our vegetables) loves a crunchy topping. It's usually Ritz crackers, but anything goes, including panko and regular bread crumbs or potato chips. But this really isn't about the broccoli or the crunch — it's about the cheese. Even broccoli (and the crunch) know this.

Advertisement

Without cheese, broccoli casserole is just another hot vegetable dish no one cares to eat three bowls of in one sitting. It doesn't matter if you're whipping it up from scratch or keeping things simple, the perfect version of this old-school favorite calls for three types of cheese: one that's classic, one that melts exceptionally well, and one that's low in moisture. Cheddar, queen of all casseroles because it blends well and is easy to love, is a given.

Orange cheddar seems to always go with broccoli, and that's because milder cheddars are creamier and make great sauce candidates. The sharper versions are tangier, thanks to the aging process that affects the taste of all sharp cheddars. Next, choose a cheese that's known for melting like mozzarella or super-stretchy Oaxaca. Finally, any dry, hard cheese like parmesan or Grana Padano is the key to getting a golden, crispy crust. Just keep proportions in mind, and that's easy if you know exactly when and where to sprinkle all that cheese.

Advertisement