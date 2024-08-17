Cream Cheese, Zucchini, And Breadcrumbs Are All You Need For The Ultimate Bite-Size Snack

While processed, premade frozen snacks will appease a hungry gang of teenagers, all you need are three ingredients to make a more sophisticated snack from scratch. Cream cheese, zucchini, and breadcrumbs come together in a bowl to create a batter for rich and savory bite-sized vegetable fritters that take minutes to pan-fry.

Cream cheese provides the fat and consistency necessary to bind the breadcrumbs and zucchini while also adding a tangy, creamy complement to their earthy, savory flavors. You'll want to shred the zucchini so it'll cook quickly and squeeze as much moisture out of it as possible so the fritter will hold its shape during the frying process. A medium-sized zucchini should yield around one-and-a-fourth cups of shredded volume to which you'll add a fourth of a cup of breadcrumbs and half a cup of cream cheese, mixing into a thick batter. Then you can form them into flat rounds, roll them through some more bread crumbs, and fry in a well-oiled saucepan over medium heat for a few minutes on both surfaces.

The result will be a luxuriously savory vegetable fritter with a crispy golden crust and a tender, creamy, textured interior. Zucchinis are inexpensive and widely available year-round, but you can use alternatives to zucchini like shredded carrot, sweet potato, or beets as well.