Cream Cheese, Zucchini, And Breadcrumbs Are All You Need For The Ultimate Bite-Size Snack
While processed, premade frozen snacks will appease a hungry gang of teenagers, all you need are three ingredients to make a more sophisticated snack from scratch. Cream cheese, zucchini, and breadcrumbs come together in a bowl to create a batter for rich and savory bite-sized vegetable fritters that take minutes to pan-fry.
Cream cheese provides the fat and consistency necessary to bind the breadcrumbs and zucchini while also adding a tangy, creamy complement to their earthy, savory flavors. You'll want to shred the zucchini so it'll cook quickly and squeeze as much moisture out of it as possible so the fritter will hold its shape during the frying process. A medium-sized zucchini should yield around one-and-a-fourth cups of shredded volume to which you'll add a fourth of a cup of breadcrumbs and half a cup of cream cheese, mixing into a thick batter. Then you can form them into flat rounds, roll them through some more bread crumbs, and fry in a well-oiled saucepan over medium heat for a few minutes on both surfaces.
The result will be a luxuriously savory vegetable fritter with a crispy golden crust and a tender, creamy, textured interior. Zucchinis are inexpensive and widely available year-round, but you can use alternatives to zucchini like shredded carrot, sweet potato, or beets as well.
How to dress up your easy zucchini fritters
This three-ingredient snack was featured in a viral TikTok video from foodie Yummy Little Belly who also provided other ideas for additional seasonings or ingredient swaps. For instance, vegan cream cheese products will work for a dairy-free version of these fritters. You can also find pre-seasoned breadcrumbs to add seasonings without having to purchase separate spices or herbs. That said, an Italian seasoning blend of oregano, basil, thyme, garlic powder, and onion powder would pair well with zucchini. You could throw in crushed red pepper flakes and shredded parmesan cheese for extra salt and spice. Paprika, cayenne, or a dash of hot sauce would also bring a spicy, smoky pairing to brighten the cream cheese filling. You could use a different type of breadcrumbs for the dredging; panko bread crumbs would make the crust extra crunchy while corn meal would provide a nice savory, earthiness to bring out those same notes in the zucchini.
Swap half the shredded zucchini out for shredded carrots or sweet potatoes for a more textured and colorful fritter. Add finely diced bell pepper, chives, or garlic for an aromatic boost and a bit of extra crunch.
While these fritters are delicious on their own, you can round out your snacking experience with a few dipping sauces. Your favorite jarred marinara sauce would be a great choice. They'd also taste amazing with a roasted red pepper romesco sauce, sun-dried tomato pesto, or this recipe for sweet and spicy hot honey.