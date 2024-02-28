Miso Is The Umami Ingredient You Need To Save Broccoli Stems

Wasting food ingredients is always a tough thing to deal with, and one of the biggest sources of that from the world of vegetables is broccoli stems. You may purchase your broccoli in pre-cut florets, but if you're grabbing it from a farmer's market, or just trying to avoid food in plastic bags, you will inevitably end up with a big chunky hunk of seemingly useless broccoli stalk, destined for the trash bin.

Most people are into broccoli for the soft-yet-crispy floret ends, but it turns out that if you prep and cook broccoli stems properly, you can transform them into something tender and delicious. It doesn't even take much work, because you can turn to the power of miso to give your broccoli stems a fantastically rich flavor in no time at all. Miso works so well because it brings savory, umami notes that balance the broccoli stems' mild, vegetal flavor.

All types of miso are clumpy pastes in their base form, so you'll need to dilute it with another ingredient. It can be mashed into butter and melted to toss on your stems, mixed with olive oil or sesame oil, or you can make a glaze with miso, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. Each application is quick and will do wonders for your broccoli stems. Simply slice the stems into small discs, then coat them with your miso mixture of choice. After that, they are ready to cook.