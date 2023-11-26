Herby Cheddar Leek Fritters Recipe

This recipe for herby cheddar leek fritters, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a simple and delicious brunch or lunch option. Easy to make and quick to throw together, this dish can be ready and on the table in 35 minutes. Buttery sauteed leeks are mixed with fresh parsley and tarragon, then finished off with sharp cheddar, to give heaps of flavor to these crispy and gooey pan-fried fritters. Serve a fresh and zingy garlic and chive yogurt alongside the fritters to add the perfect finishing touch. This dish is great for children and adults alike and can be served as a casual lunch option or as a starter for a dinner party.

"Fritter" is basically a catch-all term for anything that is fried in some kind of batter. It is a fantastic way to use both sweet and savory ingredients and adds a new dimension to their flavor. It's also a great way to combine different flavors into one dish, in a quick, bite-sized meal. The ingredients in this dish are bound together using a mixture of flour, egg, and milk, with the batter creating a beautiful crisp golden-brown coating around the leeks and cheese. Read on to find out just how easy it is to make these herby cheddar leek fritters at home.