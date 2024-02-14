Swap Lettuce With Broccoli Slaw For Crunchier, Veggie-Packed Tacos

It can be a struggle to eat enough vegetables every day, which is why it makes sense for lettuce to be added to just about any taco recipe. However, sometimes you get tired of those plain old leaves, but still want to get your veggie fix in. The solution? Swap out the lettuce in your tacos for a broccoli slaw.

It's worth noting right off the bat that broccoli has a ton of health benefits. According to the National Library of Medicine, it has a plethora of vitamins and minerals, antioxidant properties, and a high fiber content. On top of all that, it aids in heart health and digestive health and supports the immune system. When you see broccoli's many benefits listed out, it's hard to not jump at the chance to put it in every meal — but let's start with tacos.

Beyond its nutritional value, broccoli slaw is a delicious, crunchy addition to any taco. You can make your own with veggies you have on hand, or buy a store-bought bag which will likely consist of grated broccoli stems, shredded carrots, and shredded red cabbage. Layer it on your tacos as is for a vegetal crunch, or make it more into a traditional coleslaw by whipping up your favorite mayonnaise or Greek yogurt-based dressing.