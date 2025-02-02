Crunchy Air Fryer Tempura Shrimp Recipe

Shrimp tempura, with a light and crispy batter on the outside and perfectly cooked shrimp on the inside, is a favorite at Japanese restaurants. It's commonly found on menus alongside sushi tempura and tempura made from vegetables such as green beans, sweet potato, kabocha squash, and mushrooms. Tempura is served with a rich, slightly sweet sauce called tentsuyu, also known as tempura dipping sauce, which provides an excellent complementary flavor. Shrimp tempura, along with the other kinds of tempura, is battered in a simple mixture of flour, egg, and water and then deep fried. While deep frying provides a traditional flavor, it's not the only way to make it.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for air fryer shrimp tempura that contains less oil than the original and can easily be made at home in under an hour with simple ingredients. A significant part of the prep time includes deveining the shrimp and scoring the undersides to straighten them into the shape found in restaurants. If you're pressed for time, purchase frozen shrimp that's sold already peeled and deveined, and you can skip the straightening steps and leave the shrimp curled up. They'll have the same great taste.

Air frying allows us to create new versions of many of our favorite fried foods, and this is no exception. We found these air-fried shrimp tempura to have a satisfying crunch and a juicy interior we'll be happy to reach for again and again.

