The Easy Mistake That's Ruining Your Tempura Batter

Tempura is a Japanese batter made of flour, water, and egg that fries into crispy perfection. What makes the batter stand out against other fry coatings is its lightness; when done right, it's not oily or heavy, and it doesn't slide off when you take a bite. It's like eating a crispy cloud. Vegetables, seafood, and meat are the usual suspects, but almost anything could benefit from being tempura-coated and fried. Although a simple batter in terms of ingredients, technique is important to ensure the finished fried product is light as air. Lucy Seligman, restaurant critic, food historian, and author of two Japanese cookbooks, including "Easy Japanese Recipes For The Home Cook", told us her top tips to perfect tempura batter.

It turns out, the most critical step is the mixing. "Don't over stir," Seligman warns, "Stir the batter as little as possible to avoid gluten formation (I like to use long cooking chopsticks for this), which can make the batter tough." Even mixing the batter until completely smooth might be too much. "The perfect tempura batter is light and airy and has a slightly lumpy consistency," she says. The bumps don't mean the final batter will be undermixed or weirdly textured when fried, so don't go overboard stirring the lumps out.