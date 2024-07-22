Tempura Fried Greens Are The Tasty Way To Use Every Part Of The Vegetable

Despite the messy and temperamental reputation deep frying has, tempura is a frying method that even beginners can master. Unlike typical batter or breading, tempura batter is ultra-thin, consisting of egg yolk, flour, and ice water (and requiring far less oil). The trick to the lightest tempura batter is to barely mix it, using a whisk or chopsticks to give the yolk, flour, and ice water a few quick stirs. A fully blended batter will develop a gluten network that will transform into a heavy, doughy coating when fried.

Cold batter is also the key to light and crispy tempura, so you can house your bowl of batter in a larger bowl with ice to keep it cold. Once you've dipped and fully coated the greens in batter, you'll add them to a skillet of frying oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. A cast-iron skillet is the best option to maintain the same temperature with each batch. Canola, safflower, or any other neutral oil will work to render the perfect texture, but you could also add sesame or olive oil to the mix to impart complementary flavors.

Thin tempura batter is key crispy texture, but it's also prone to breaking. So, you should introduce, flip, and extract the greens from the hot oil as gently as possible. Chopsticks are the perfect tool to manipulate your greens with minimal splatter and batter breakage. Coincidentally, you can also use them to check if the oil is hot enough to fry.