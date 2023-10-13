How To Keep Tempura Batter Intact Once Your Food Hits The Oil

The light and airy crispiness of deep-fried tempura, along with its mild flavor, are what set it apart from other fried foods. Best suited for vegetables and seafood (especially shrimp), tempura's delicate texture is not difficult to achieve at home but does require using some finesse in its preparation. Authentic Japanese tempura batter is easy to make with just eggs, well-sifted flour, and icy cold water. And if you lack the eggs, a down-and-dirty version can even be made with just flour, cold seltzer water, and a pinch of salt.) Either way, the consistency should be ultra-thin, like crepe batter, to achieve an almost translucent fried coating that allows the flavor of the food to come through.

Tempera's delicate quality is what makes it such a pleasure to eat, but getting that very thin batter to stay on the food as it fries can be a little tricky, as it can easily peel off upon contact with the oil. To prevent this, start by drying any moisture off the foods intended for frying before dipping them in the batter. (Sprinkling them with some salt some minutes before this can help draw out excess moisture.) Then, rather than plopping the items into the oil, gently lower them with long cooking chopsticks or tongs and hold them for a second or two before releasing.