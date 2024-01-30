Give Your Fried Clams An Upgrade By Using Tempura Batter

Whether they started out canned or fresh, fried clams are one of the easiest appetizers out there and a fun way to do a seafood dinner on a budget. Fried clams offer the perfect bite with a hint of briny seafood flavor and crunch from the crisp batter. If you've had fried clams before, they were probably New England style, which uses corn flour and milk for a bready, deep-fried clam flavor. Instead, you can elevate your fried clams by opting to use a tempura batter, which is a lighter, puffy batter closely associated with Japan.

This batter is crispy and doesn't feel too weighed down by grease, making it a great way to enjoy fried clams. Compared to New England style fried clams, tempura batter is lighter in color and doesn't form as dense a crust around the clams. To make tempura-style fried clams, you can follow any tempura batter recipe out there, just be sure to use cold water, which is what makes it so light. The cold temperature prevents gluten from forming, and the final result is a delicately fried delight, perfect for dipping in sriracha mayo or Japanese BBQ sauce.