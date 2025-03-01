The Trader Joe's Seafood You Should Buy And What To Avoid

Any seafood fan knows that finding quality seafood on a budget is no easy task, just as any Trader Joe's aficionado knows the store is famous for its typically low prices. It follows that if there's any spot to score good, budget-friendly seafood continually, it's Trader Joe's. While the store definitely does have some hard-hitting seafood scores, not everything in its fish department is a must-buy.

I made it today's mission to sample some of Trader Joe's seafood offerings to decide which are up to snuff. I aimed for variety here and got different types of fresh and frozen fish products. This list isn't all-encompassing, and if anything not listed here sounds good, it's probably at least worth trying. I was pleasantly surprised by several items I tried such that I ended up with more "buy" items than ones consumers should avoid. I judged the quality of each based primarily on its flavor and texture, and when sampling, I tried each with minimal seasoning and additions to get the full experience of each.