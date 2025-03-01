The Trader Joe's Seafood You Should Buy And What To Avoid
Any seafood fan knows that finding quality seafood on a budget is no easy task, just as any Trader Joe's aficionado knows the store is famous for its typically low prices. It follows that if there's any spot to score good, budget-friendly seafood continually, it's Trader Joe's. While the store definitely does have some hard-hitting seafood scores, not everything in its fish department is a must-buy.
I made it today's mission to sample some of Trader Joe's seafood offerings to decide which are up to snuff. I aimed for variety here and got different types of fresh and frozen fish products. This list isn't all-encompassing, and if anything not listed here sounds good, it's probably at least worth trying. I was pleasantly surprised by several items I tried such that I ended up with more "buy" items than ones consumers should avoid. I judged the quality of each based primarily on its flavor and texture, and when sampling, I tried each with minimal seasoning and additions to get the full experience of each.
Buy: Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon is one of the easiest products to recommend and a genius combination on Trader Joe's part. For any Trader Joe's newbies, the store's Everything but the Bagel seasoning is a popular product for good reason — it can be used to season anything from bread to meat, noodle bowls, and, yes, fish. This smoked salmon is easy to enjoy solo and makes a great addition to a plethora of meals. After sampling it, I enjoyed the rest of the package on everything bagels with cream cheese.
The only possible complaint I could see consumers having with this salmon is that it has a very gentle smoky flavor. That's a good thing if you don't want your smoked salmon to taste too oak-y, but if you're a lover of smoked flavor, you may find yourself underwhelmed. Other than that, everything about this smoked salmon is incredible. It's thinly sliced and extraordinarily tender. Trader Joe's added just the right amount of Everything but the Bagel seasoning to the smoked salmon, so though the salmon's flavor is pretty gentle, it doesn't get lost among the seasoning. Use this fish treat on a loaded lox bagel piled with cream cheese, cucumbers, dill, and red onion.
Buy: Battered Fish Nuggets
I can see this being a slightly divisive take but I'll stand by my verdict — if fish nuggets sound at all appealing to you (or any kiddos you may have in the house), Trader Joe's are well worth trying. Are they the best, most sophisticated fish dish you'll have? Probably not. But they're tasty, flaky, and crispy (especially when cooked in the air fryer). I ate mine with some sriracha mayonnaise, but it would go well with a variety of condiments.
Made from Alaska Pollock, these nuggets are very mild in flavor, and it's a safe bet that even pickier kids would enjoy them. They certainly don't boast an excessively seafood-esque flavor, which works to their advantage here. Though they're perfectly good eaten on their own, they'd also be a good addition to any number of fish dishes. Break some up and use them in fish tacos, turn them into a fish and chips dish, or add them to a fish po'boy sandwich. These are a good fish dish to experiment with — however you choose to eat them, I doubt you'll be disappointed.
Buy: Salmon Pinwheels
I have a significant bias here, as Trader Joe's Salmon Pinwheels are a regular buy for me. I recommend seasoning them with a little olive oil and salt, pepper, and garlic powder before air frying at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 12 minutes. The outside gets a nice crisp while the inside cooks up tender and flaky. I tend to eat a pinwheel on a bed of massaged kale with chopped apples and toasted almonds — the combo makes for a delicious, hearty weeknight meal.
These salmon pinwheels are rolled up with an herby spinach and feta filling, and though you could probably make something similar at home, I personally prefer the convenience (and downright deliciousness) of Trader Joe's version. Not to mention its great price — each package comes with two pinwheels and typically costs about $11.99 per pound, so I usually get two pinwheels for $10-$12. It feels like a stellar deal. If you don't love minimally seasoned salmon but don't have the time to dress up a salmon fillet on your own, try these salmon pinwheels.
Avoid: Coconut Shrimp
Though I wanted to like Trader Joe's Coconut Shrimp, they were unfortunately more than a little lackluster. I'm generally a fan of coconut shrimp (though, to be fair, I love anything with a crispy breaded exterior). Trader Joe's version of the popular seafood appetizer was disappointing and, though it showed potential, I'd recommend getting your coconut shrimp elsewhere or making your own pan-fried coconut shrimp.
If I have one good thing to say about this shrimp, it's that it boasts some good flavors. Its textures, however, were all off. The outside got nice and crispy but the breading was so thick that it didn't crisp all the way through. This led to a somewhat gummy interior that wasn't redeemed by the shrimp, which were slightly tough and rubbery. All in all, these shrimp were a far cry from the crispy tender coconut shrimp I was hoping for. Try them if you must but don't expect to be blown away.
Buy: Battered Halibut
I quite enjoyed Trader Joe's Battered Halibut and was even more impressed upon realizing that the battered fillets are gluten-free. If you're craving a quickly-prepped and easily enjoyable fried fish meal, these halibut fillets are a pretty good place to start. Each is about the size of a chicken finger which only adds to this food's versatility. As pictured on the box, they would be a great entree to a fish and chips meal, but I'd also add them to a fish sandwich or po'boy without hesitation.
I made these in the air fryer and was impressed by how crispy they got. Unlike the coconut shrimp, the halibut boasted a thin enough batter to get crispy all the way through. The interior is pleasantly delicate in flavor while still retaining a slightly salty sea quality. If you want to get your kiddos eating more fish but they only like chicken fingers, these are a really, really good dupe and could be near indistinguishable when served with ketchup.
Avoid: Breaded Cod Fillet
Though these frozen cod fillets weren't all bad, I don't think they were stellar enough to recommend buying, especially if you have the time to bread some cod on your own. If anything, I wouldn't eat them on their own — if you need a relatively inexpensive addition to sandwiches or tacos these could fit the bill, but you'd be better off shopping one of the other breaded fish picks on this list.
Though the box claims this cod is "coated with seasoned batter," I didn't think it was super seasoned, and it could have gotten crispier on the outside as well. And while my previous pick could pass for chicken, this cod tastes like a giant fish stick. Aside from its mediocre flavor, I have to mention its unremarkable texture. These breaded cod fillets failed to get tender and instead got fairly rubbery and a little chewy. Again, I can't call these downright bad. I'm merely suggesting you forego this choice in favor of other options on my list.
Buy: Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp
If you're looking for a shrimp that mimics the taste of lobster, look no further than Trader Joe's Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp, which can be found in the store's frozen section. Each bag of these huge shrimp costs just over $10 and once you've had them once you'll be hard-pressed to keep them out of your cart again. To try these, I pan-fried them in a skillet with olive oil until they had curled and were opaque. I didn't add any other seasoning to the shrimp, and honestly, I don't think they asked for anything extra.
Upon cooking the shrimp were insanely tender and boasted a moist, buttery flavor very similar to lobster. Despite being tender they still retain plenty of body — they give a pleasant chew when biting into them and the inside is pretty juicy for shrimp. While you could certainly eat them on a salad, with pasta, or in shrimp tacos, I'd recommend trying them solo the first time you eat them, or just dipped in a simple garlic butter.
Avoid: Pacific Cod
I wasn't impressed with Trader Joe's Pacific Cod, which you'll find in the refrigerator section. I think the chain would have been better off selling this previously frozen cod in its frozen state for a potentially fresher flavor and texture. As with some other recommendations on this list, I wouldn't call this cod downright bad. If Trader Joe's is the only store accessible to you and you absolutely have to have some cod, go for it — otherwise, satisfy your cod craving elsewhere.
I pan-fried this cod in butter and sprinkled it with lemon pepper seasoning. It didn't take long to fully cook through, and it tore off in thick flakes with just a fork, so it seemed tender enough. Taking a bite was a different story. The fish ended up being pretty chewy and even a bit rubbery, and it didn't retain much moisture. On the plus side, its flavor was mild and there was a slight sweetness to it. I wouldn't recommend this if you want to eat cod solo — however, if you want decently-priced cod to add to an already flavorful meal, these might not be the worst buy.
Buy: Swordfish Steak
Full disclosure — I had never had swordfish before and I didn't have high expectations of these swordfish steaks. Having tried them, I'll be buying them again without hesitation. Trader Joe's Swordfish Steaks can be found in the freezer section and are incredibly easy to cook — I seared mine in a skillet for a few minutes per side until it reached an internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit. This swordfish cooks up insanely flavorful, even just with the olive oil and lemon pepper combo I put on it. I'd recommend trying yours similarly simply seasoned.
The cooked swordfish steaks have a very delicate and easily palatable flavor. They're moist and tender, and I highly suggest you char the outside — it gives a nice slightly sweet caramelization to the fish, and adds some crisp that's a great textural contrast to the soft interior. Don't overshadow this in a dish. Serve it with a simple side salad or grilled vegetables, but refrain from adding this to anything that will overwhelm it, as it really deserves some time in the spotlight.
Avoid: Tempura Shrimp
Trader Joe's tempura shrimp crisped up fine in the air fryer, but there are a couple reasons I wouldn't recommend grabbing a box on your next grocery run. The breading isn't all that flavorful and it didn't live up to the light and crispy tempura name. You'd be better off making your own tempura shrimp or at least getting them elsewhere — unless you're feeding kids or have an undiscerning palate, you're not likely to be impressed.
Honestly, I could have considered recommending this shrimp if it had at least been served with a decent sauce, but the sauce Trader Joe's included with its tempura shrimp left much to be desired. It lacked any depth whatsoever and mostly just tasted sweet, so it did nothing to amplify the shrimp except slightly candy it. However, I actually did like the actual shrimp. They were tender and moist and, unlike the coconut shrimp, not chewy in the slightest. Maybe it's just my palate and the odd consumer would quite enjoy these, but I don't think many people will love them.
Buy: Smoked Rainbow Trout
I've never had smoked trout before but I'll definitely be buying Trader Joe's Smoked Rainbow Trout again to add to bagels, top crackers with, or incorporate in a smoked fish spread. Get creative with these and add them to anything you want to imbue with a rich, deeply smoky flavor. It tastes like it was smoked over a campfire (in fact, if you wanted to take some camping with you, I wouldn't blame you in the slightest).
The tender smoked trout fillets tear apart incredibly easily and are thicker than either of the other smoked fish choices on this list. Their mild, buttery flavor is well-suited for even picky fish eaters, as it tastes incredibly nondescript. Where the aforementioned smoked salmon didn't have as much of that barbecued taste, these had it in abundance. The combination of maple, apple, oak, and cherry wood chips used in the smoking process gave the fillets a multi-layered complexity of flavor.
Avoid: Salmon Burgers
Unfortunately, Trader Joe's frozen Salmon Burgers were an immediate no from the second I tried them. The biggest reason I couldn't recommend these is because they were incredibly wet. There's a difference between moist and soggy meat, and I'd have to call this salmon burger soggy and even slightly squishy — its "juiciness" was incredibly unappealing and I found myself wishing it was dryer and more flaky.
In terms of its flavor, other than the slight external char that I got from pan-searing this patty, it only tasted incredibly fishy. It was fishier than most other selections on this list, especially the other salmon choices. If this is supposed to be a passable substitute for a hamburger, it doesn't succeed. I'm not sure what kind of consumer would love this burger but you should stay away from it if you prefer your seafood mild in flavor. Even though it's basically never worth it to make your own salmon burgers, I still can't recommend buying Trader Joe's.
Buy: Pastrami Style Smoked Atlantic Salmon
Smoked with the same combination of wood chips as the aforementioned rainbow trout, Trader Joe's Pastrami Style Smoked Atlantic Salmon has a similar depth of flavor that endears it to those looking for an indulgent eating experience. I'd eat this on its own without hesitation but it would also taste great on a sandwich or bagel. Being pastrami-style, its slices were ultra-thin — my only complaint is that this made it hard to separate the slices without tearing them.
Though this smoked salmon definitely has a discernible salmon flavor, its smoky qualities keep it from tasting too fishy. It's relatively mild and incredibly tender and begs to be folded and piled atop whatever your preferred vehicle for smoked salmon is. If you do grab a pack on your next trip to the grocery store, do yourself a favor and get more than one — the super thin slices make it hard to keep from eating all of this in one go, even if you're not just munching on it as a snack.
Buy: Frozen Tilapia
Unfortunately, my tilapia fillet suffered some casualties when getting transferred from skillet to plate, but that has no bearing on its placement on this list. These Trader Joe's Tilapia Fillets can be found in the freezer section and they're a great frozen fish buy. To make them, I defrosted the fillets overnight in the fridge before searing them in a pan with olive oil and lemon pepper seasoning.
Again, clumsy aesthetic casualties aside, I really liked the flavor and texture of these fillets. They were pleasantly tender and had a delicate flavor that didn't even need the seasoning I put on them — next time I make them, I'll probably make a simple lemon butter to flavor it with. The tilapia is also very budget-friendly. It tends to range about $6 per pound, with each package containing two tilapia fillets and often weighing in at less than a pound. If you need an affordable and tasty entree for dinners, Trader Joe's tilapia is an easily suggestible buy.
Methodology
When selecting Trader Joe's fish products to try for this piece, I aimed to get a variety of products. I tried fresh and frozen fish as well as plain fillets and fish that had been prepared in different ways (like the salmon pinwheels and the fish nuggets). To decide whether to make each fish a "buy" or "avoid" product, I just asked myself one simple question: Would I buy this fish again? If the answer was yes, it was an easy "buy," while the others made the "avoid" list.
Some products were slightly middling, like the fish nuggets and the breaded cod fillets. When this was the case, I compared them with other available options. The cod fillets ended up on my "avoid" list simply because the store has better breaded fish options. The nuggets, on the other hand, were good compared to other fish nuggets I've had, though not an extraordinary product on their own.