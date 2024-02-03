The Trader Joe's Raw Shrimp That Mimics The Flavor Of Lobster
Trader Joe's offers a variety of unique products that its loyal fans and patrons swear by, like its low-priced bottles of wines and the seasonal cult favorites like pumpkin flavored, well, everything. Out of the array of seafood items that the grocery chain offers, its Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp has satisfied the taste buds of many home cooks who think it mimics the flavor of lobster. You might have already seen this shrimp highlighted on your favorite food influencer's TikTok or Instagram reel used in lobster roll-inspired sandwiches.
These shrimp are large compared to other frozen varieties, so each bite will provide plenty of meatiness, similar to what you might be used to when eating lobster. In general, Argentinian shrimp are known for their bright red color plus fresh and sweet flavors, thanks to the nutrients found in the cold-water environment off the coasts of Argentina. Trader Joe's sources their shrimp in the Patagonian region of the country, so its flavors and texture are reminiscent of fresh lobster. I've tried these shrimp many times, and while they are delicious, it's not an exact match — but close enough and certainly more cost-effective.
Make a flavorful shrimp roll with Trader Joe's Argentinian red shrimp
You can pick up a bag of Trader Joe's Argentinian Red Shrimp in the freezer section next to the frozen fish products. As for all of their popular items, it's best to check with your closest location for availability or pricing changes. You get four servings of about six shrimp per bag, so you might want to grab two if you're serving a crowd. The brand also sells a smaller package of the shrimp in garlic ginger butter and Togarashi-style seasoning if you prefer pre-seasoned foods to make it easier.
The California-based grocer recommends serving the shrimp on a skewer broiled or grilled, tossed in a sauce, or served over a bed of cauliflower rice. Personally, I like to use these shrimp in my oven-roasted shrimp boil with corn on the cob, potatoes, and sausage loaded with butter, parsley, and Old Bay seasoning because they're hard to overcook and have lots of meaty texture thanks to their size. You can also follow the social media trend of making a shrimp roll on a toasted bun, toss them in a buttery sauce like in our recipe for shrimp and scallop scampi, use them in shrimp cocktail for bigger bites to dip into a tangy cocktail sauce, or make ceviche with avocado, peppers, tomatoes, and lots of fresh lime juice served with tortilla chips for a fresh and zesty appetizer or snack.