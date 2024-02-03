The Trader Joe's Raw Shrimp That Mimics The Flavor Of Lobster

Trader Joe's offers a variety of unique products that its loyal fans and patrons swear by, like its low-priced bottles of wines and the seasonal cult favorites like pumpkin flavored, well, everything. Out of the array of seafood items that the grocery chain offers, its Wild Raw Argentinian Red Shrimp has satisfied the taste buds of many home cooks who think it mimics the flavor of lobster. You might have already seen this shrimp highlighted on your favorite food influencer's TikTok or Instagram reel used in lobster roll-inspired sandwiches.

These shrimp are large compared to other frozen varieties, so each bite will provide plenty of meatiness, similar to what you might be used to when eating lobster. In general, Argentinian shrimp are known for their bright red color plus fresh and sweet flavors, thanks to the nutrients found in the cold-water environment off the coasts of Argentina. Trader Joe's sources their shrimp in the Patagonian region of the country, so its flavors and texture are reminiscent of fresh lobster. I've tried these shrimp many times, and while they are delicious, it's not an exact match — but close enough and certainly more cost-effective.