How To Cook The Most Flavorful Swordfish On The Grill

Swordfish can grow up to nearly 1,200 pounds, and although smaller swordfish are generally caught in fisheries, they are not always delivered whole to a fish market, which means they may not be as freshly caught as you want. When selecting swordfish steaks, look for flesh that's pink or cream-colored, and as Julia Child advised, don't be shy about asking to sniff it. Fresh fish shouldn't smell overly fishy but should have a pleasant ocean scent instead.

Advertisement

Before grilling your marinated swordfish, massage both sides of the steak with oil, which will prevent it from sticking to the grill, and sear the steak for about five minutes on each side. "When swordfish is done, it changes from translucent to opaque," Lucero advised. "Look at the sides of the fish to check for this change." In addition, she advised testing the swordfish's texture by pressing its center with your finger or a fork. "It should feel firm but still slightly springy," the chef said.

Lucero recommends using a meat thermometer to ensure that the swordfish is done, and although the USDA recommends cooking fish to an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit, she prefers "to cook [the] swordfish to 130 to 135 [degrees Fahrenheit] and remove it from the grill to carry over." This method of slightly undercooking food on a grill allows the carryover heat to finish the swordfish and keep it juicy.

Advertisement