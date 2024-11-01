18 Trader Joe's Frozen Vegetarian Meals, Ranked

Fans of easy, yummy meals who are fortunate enough to live in the vicinity of a Trader Joe's have probably scanned the store's frozen section at least once or twice. The layout of the store is genius, and the Trader Joe's frozen section is actively designed for shopping convenience — after all, it just makes sense to present these heat-and-eat foods in a display style planned for maximum accessibility. I'm a huge fan of Trader Joe's for many reasons, but one of the biggest reasons I love the store is for its abundance of frozen foods.

I'm accustomed to eating meat with my meals, so I was curious whether the chain's frozen vegetarian options would pack the same punch as, say, its frozen mandarin orange chicken. I put these offers to the test by trying and ranking 18 of the store's frozen vegetarian dishes, and I was surprised to find that I genuinely enjoyed most of them, despite being devoid of meat. I took several factors into account when ranking these meals, including taste, texture, and whether they held up to (or even exceeded) my expectations.