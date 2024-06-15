For The Best Store-Bought Fresh Pasta, Head To Trader Joe's
Pasta is life for many of us, and it's easy to understand why. It's infinitely customizable, super easy to make, and feeds a crowd. From spaghetti and fettuccine to stuffed pastas like ravioli and tortellini, the possibilities are endless. It's simple enough to make a comforting pasta dish using dry pasta, but pre-made fresh pasta is even easier — and it's readily available. Head to Trader Joe's, where you'll find the 4 Cheese Ravioli that took our top spot when we ranked 10 store-bought fresh pastas. This particular ravioli won us over with its perfectly made dough, delicious filling, and well-constructed pasta shape that stayed intact and married beautifully with marinara sauce.
Trader Joe's lineup of fresh pastas isn't limited to this gem; there are several other types in the refrigerator section, many of which are seasonal. Options range from classics like four cheese or butternut squash to luxurious fillings, including lobster and cacio e pepe. While some flavors are more polarizing than others, ultimately this lineup is worth your time thanks to creative fillings, well-made pasta, and fresh flavors for every season of the year. Whether you're whipping up a quick weeknight dinner or hosting a cozy dinner party, Trader Joe's fresh pasta selection offers something for every occasion.
Buying and preparing Trader Joe's fresh pasta
Trader Joe's 4 Cheese Ravioli, Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli, and Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni are just a few of the fresh pastas you can buy year-round. Others are only available at certain times of the year — these tend to be quite popular, too, like pumpkin in the fall, and its Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli in the summer. Luckily, they freeze well, so you can stock up and enjoy them later (just be sure to use them within six months). These are all available in the refrigerated section.
Preparing the pasta is simple: Just boil the ravioli according to the package directions (typically just a few minutes), and serve with your favorite sauce. You can grab a jar of sauce from Trader Joe's — we ranked them from worst to best — or keep it simple with things you have on hand. Brown butter works great with the pumpkin and butternut squash flavors, while its Ricotta & Lemon Zest Ravioli and Porcini Mushroom & Truffle Ravioli only need a little butter or olive oil. We like a drizzle of balsamic glaze and lots of fresh parmesan for the tomato and burrata and sweet corn pastas.
Want to take it a step further? Try this Trader Joe's hack, and swap out noodles for ravioli the next time you make lasagna. However you enjoy it, Trader Joe's ravioli makes a delicious, comforting meal that couldn't be easier to make.