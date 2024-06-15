For The Best Store-Bought Fresh Pasta, Head To Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's 4 Cheese Ravioli, Gluten Free Cheese Ravioli, and Italian Tomato & Burrata Ravioloni are just a few of the fresh pastas you can buy year-round. Others are only available at certain times of the year — these tend to be quite popular, too, like pumpkin in the fall, and its Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli in the summer. Luckily, they freeze well, so you can stock up and enjoy them later (just be sure to use them within six months). These are all available in the refrigerated section.

Preparing the pasta is simple: Just boil the ravioli according to the package directions (typically just a few minutes), and serve with your favorite sauce. You can grab a jar of sauce from Trader Joe's — we ranked them from worst to best — or keep it simple with things you have on hand. Brown butter works great with the pumpkin and butternut squash flavors, while its Ricotta & Lemon Zest Ravioli and Porcini Mushroom & Truffle Ravioli only need a little butter or olive oil. We like a drizzle of balsamic glaze and lots of fresh parmesan for the tomato and burrata and sweet corn pastas.

Want to take it a step further? Try this Trader Joe's hack, and swap out noodles for ravioli the next time you make lasagna. However you enjoy it, Trader Joe's ravioli makes a delicious, comforting meal that couldn't be easier to make.