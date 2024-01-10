19 Trader Joe's Hacks You Should Try At Least Once

Trader Joe's is a mecca for health nuts, bargain hunters, unique snack enthusiasts, and anyone who loves food. The nautically themed stores can be found all over the United States, and the empire's expansion doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. TJ's has firmly cemented its place in the heart of pop culture and especially on social media, with gigantic Facebook groups, numerous podcasts, and plenty of Instagram and TikTok groups dedicated to celebrating the store and its products.

These fan sites are gold mines when it comes to hacks for Trader Joe's products. Food trends are all over the place on the internet, many of which involve taking simple foods and "hacking" them by combining, swapping, or eliminating elements or ingredients. Considering TJs' popularity, it should come as no surprise that most hacks and fads wind up on one Trader Joe's fan page or another — but while some of these tips and tricks are fantastic, others leave much to be desired. How do you know what to try and what to avoid? We dug through the morass and came up with Trader Joe's hacks you simply MUST try at least once.