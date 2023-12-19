11 Best Food Trends Of 2023, According To Tasting Table

In the dairy case, certain foods never seem to fall out of favor, like flavored yogurt, chocolate pudding, or half-and-half. Cottage cheese, on the other hand, has been the subject of scorn for everything from its physical characteristics to its dubious associations with diet culture. But in 2023, the divisive dairy snack underwent a resurgence, thanks partly to its viral popularity on social media. Suddenly, it seemed the public had softened to cottage cheese — and some shoppers even reported shortages caused by its newfound TikTok fame.

After years of sitting atop lettuce leaves on "light" and "healthy" menus across the United States, the formerly hapless snack entered an exciting new era. Cottage cheese enthusiasts, like "Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel, began eating their curds and whey with rich toppings like salmon roe. Meanwhile, other TikTokers served it hot in comfort foods like noodles and kugel.

While I'll admit its texture and taste may not be for everyone, I must give cottage cheese props for its triumphant comeback. Even if you're not inclined to eat it straight from the container like diehard fans, it's a surprisingly tasty addition to an array of foods. If you're still unconvinced, add a small scoop at your next salad bar stop or use small-curd cottage cheese as a substitute for ricotta in pasta dishes. If all goes well, you may become the newest member of the growing cottage cheese renaissance.

— Robyn Song, features contributor