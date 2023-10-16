12 Best Ways To Use Canned Seafood In Pasta Dishes

When you want to get dinner on the table quickly, pasta is often the immediate answer. It's easy to customize depending on the crowd and the contents of your fridge. Of course, the latter might be lacking, causing you to make do with a few basic pantry staples. If canned seafood isn't a regular in your household, you'll want to add it to your next shopping list.

This convenient source of protein is a versatile ingredient to improve your cooking. One of our favorite uses is to add a can to pasta recipes and tailor it to a wide range of tastes. Whether you're going the red sauce route, adding cream, or making use of the extra oil, canned seafood is a great solution for the eternal question, "What's for dinner?" Pair it with veggies and fresh herbs and consider your plate of pasta a complete and nourishing meal.

Aside from the many culinary possibilities, canned seafood is an affordable way of adding a nutritious element packed with omega-3 fatty acids to your dinner. Not to mention, it's a shelf-stable option that you can keep on hand to satisfy your seafood cravings whenever they strike. Read on for the best ways to add canned seafood to your pasta dishes.