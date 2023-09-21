Canned Tuna And Butter Are All You Need For This Simple Italian Pasta Dish
Pasta is the perfect vehicle for all manner of meat, veggies, and other toppings, as exemplified in this amazing creamy Cajun shrimp pasta recipe. And for the days you are in the mood for something light and simple, pasta is there for you too. One such straightforward recipe comes right from Italy, and while it's intended as a quick meal for families short on time, its delightful taste and mouthfeel will inspire you to also make it when you have all the time in the world. In order to cook delicious spaghetti tonno e burro, all you need is spaghetti, tuna, and butter.
Start by boiling your spaghetti in salted water, noting the cooking time mentioned on the package. A pound of spaghetti should be enough to feed a family of four (or leave you with plenty of leftovers). Meanwhile, mix together two cans of tuna, a stick of sliced-up unsalted butter, and lots of black pepper in a bowl. Oil-packed tuna works best for this recipe as it has a richer flavor that will adhere better to the pasta.
How to make spaghetti tonno e burro
Once your spaghetti has reached al dente status, move it to the bowl with the other ingredients. Use tongs or another utensil to mix everything together; eventually, the tuna and butter should form a sauce. Adding water or more butter will help the recipe come together. When you're satisfied, season with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.
This recipe will be successful no matter what caliber of ingredients you use, but it is also a great opportunity to splurge and get some high-quality items that will really elevate the dish. Picking out the best canned tuna, finding a creamy, luxurious butter, and ensuring that the spaghetti is as well cooked as possible are all ways to take this meal from great to excellent.
Before you dig into your spaghetti tonno e burro, you are welcome to add some freshly chopped herbs, a sprinkle of cheese, a splash of lemon, or anything else you would normally include on top of pasta. However, you might want to try it as-is first to truly take in the simplicity and elegance of this amazing dish.