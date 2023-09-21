Canned Tuna And Butter Are All You Need For This Simple Italian Pasta Dish

Once your spaghetti has reached al dente status, move it to the bowl with the other ingredients. Use tongs or another utensil to mix everything together; eventually, the tuna and butter should form a sauce. Adding water or more butter will help the recipe come together. When you're satisfied, season with salt and pepper to taste and enjoy.

This recipe will be successful no matter what caliber of ingredients you use, but it is also a great opportunity to splurge and get some high-quality items that will really elevate the dish. Picking out the best canned tuna, finding a creamy, luxurious butter, and ensuring that the spaghetti is as well cooked as possible are all ways to take this meal from great to excellent.

Before you dig into your spaghetti tonno e burro, you are welcome to add some freshly chopped herbs, a sprinkle of cheese, a splash of lemon, or anything else you would normally include on top of pasta. However, you might want to try it as-is first to truly take in the simplicity and elegance of this amazing dish.