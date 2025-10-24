8 Frozen Aldi Breakfast Items, Ranked From Worst To Best
Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but for many of us, it also happens to be the most inconvenient one. For those rushing to get out the door every morning, a home-cooked breakfast is impractical, and for those on a budget, daily trips to the drive-thru aren't going to cut it, either. This conundrum is precisely why frozen breakfast foods are so useful to keep stocked, when you want to kick the day off right but you don't have a lot of time (or money) to do so. And, when it comes to eating breakfast on a budget, few stores cater to such budget-friendly breakfast needs better than Aldi.
Just because Aldi offers quite a few frozen breakfast items doesn't mean that they're all worth purchasing, of course. I tried eight of Aldi's frozen breakfast items, ranging from classic toaster waffles to breakfast burritos to a deep dish breakfast pizza. Since many of these items are considerably different from one another, my main criteria for ranking comes down to how tasty any given item was and how well it was executed.
For example, was there one item that had a standout flavor or ingredient, making it shine above the rest? Was there an item that was incredibly lackluster or perhaps even misleading about the ingredients that it might contain? I took all of these factors into consideration, allowing them to guide my way as I tasted and subsequently ranked these Aldi frozen breakfast items.
8. Egg, sausage, cheese, and potato breakfast burrito
Considering that I've done rankings on both frozen breakfast burritos and frozen chicken burritos, it's safe to say that I know my way around a frozen burrito. And, more specifically, I know how tasty the good ones can be ... and how downright awful the bad ones can be. Unfortunately, Aldi's egg, sausage, cheese, and potato breakfast burritos fall into the "bad" category. There was simply nothing tasty or redeeming about these, and I felt that the actual product you get is not the product that's advertised on the packaging.
Now, I understand that virtually no product is going to look exactly like the packaging, especially when it's being heated up from frozen. However, one glance at the heated, halved breakfast burrito shows a sad, gray interior with basically no sausage or cheese to be found. In fact, there were big clumps of potato and egg, and while these ingredients can help bulk up any good breakfast burrito, they shouldn't make up the entirety of the filling. What you get here is essentially a potato burrito that's about as bland as it could get. Between the lackluster flavor and the misleading packaging, I had no choice but to put these breakfast burritos in dead last place.
7. Homestyle waffles
If your childhood looked anything like mine, then toaster waffles were an absolute breakfast staple. Super easy to heat up and endlessly customizable in terms of toppings, toaster waffles may not offer the most nutrient-dense breakfast out there, but they are sure to offer convenience. There are plenty of frozen waffle brands out there, too, but unfortunately, I can't say that Aldi's Breakfast Best homestyle waffles deserve space in your freezer.
When sampling these waffles, I had to take them with a grain of salt, knowing that very few people eat waffles without a drizzle of syrup, a dollop of whipped cream, or some sort of sauce or flavor enhancer. However, a good waffle should still offer some flavor of its own, and these homestyle waffles didn't taste like anything. They didn't even taste a tad bit sweet, no hint of vanilla, nothing — truly how I'd imagine cardboard would taste.
Sure, some syrup would have gone a long way in improving these waffles, but as-is, these things were just not good. Their texture was also cardboard-like (I heated them in a toaster, so if you microwave them, they might be a bit softer) in that they were thin and crisp with no added chewiness or complexity. I get that toaster waffles can only be so good on their own, but these bland, cardboard-like waffles from Aldi are an absolute skip in my opinion.
6. Original French toast sticks
Another blast from the past, Aldi's French toast sticks had me reminiscing about watching cartoons on a Saturday morning while drowning my sticks in a concerning amount of syrup. And, as far as I could tell, these French toast sticks really did taste like how they did when I was a child — unfortunately, as an adult, I'm not so sure if that's a good thing.
While I didn't hate these French toast sticks, I didn't exactly love them, either. For starters, I followed the instructions on the package and microwaved the sticks for about a minute to heat them up, which left them (unsurprisingly) quite soggy. The sticks were also incredibly oily, so while they had a sweet, almost funnel-cake-like flavor, that oiliness was hard to overlook.
I'd imagine that a different heating method, like in the oven or air fryer, might make these sticks a little tastier (and slightly less soggy), but alas, they weren't that impressive an item. They at least offered some sweet notes and were somewhat reminiscent of French toast, but the soggy texture and over-oily flavor ultimately left me feeling pretty lukewarm about Aldi's French toast sticks.
5. Buttermilk and vanilla protein waffles
I've already made it abundantly clear that Aldi's homestyle waffles were not very good, but I'm happy to report that the buttermilk and vanilla protein waffles are better. Finding simple ways to add a protein boost to meals has become all the rage, so why not frozen waffles? For those curious, these waffles boast 12 grams of protein per two-waffle serving (compared to something like the regular homestyle waffles, which have 3 grams of protein per serving).
Sometimes protein-jacked foods can have a strange taste to them, but I wasn't sensing any weird flavors in these waffles. If anything, they tasted like your standard toaster waffle, but at least ones with a little flavor. The vanilla shone through nicely, so even without syrup, the waffles were still palatable on their own (not that I'd necessarily go as far as to eat them plain by choice).
These waffles also maintained a decent texture after being toasted, with a slight crispiness on the outside but softness on the inside. While these were a huge step up from the other waffles on this list, these are ultimately just (well-executed) toaster waffles, so I could only realistically rank them so high.
4. Buttermilk pancakes
Though it is hard to beat a stack of fluffy homemade pancakes, the breakfast staple happens to freeze quite nicely. While you could go the route of making a double or triple batch of pancakes and freezing the excess, there's an easier solution: Purchase Aldi's frozen buttermilk pancakes. Though they certainly look unsuspecting in the package, I was impressed by both the flavor and texture of the pancakes once heated up, making them an unexpectedly solid addition to Aldi's frozen breakfast lineup.
I heated the pancakes as I did the waffles, which is to say that I went the toaster route instead of microwaving them (they likely would have turned out much soggier had I done so). The pancakes came out of the toaster perfectly soft but not soggy, and if I didn't know any better, I'd guess that they were freshly-made on the stovetop. These were on the thinner side, so they weren't incredibly fluffy, but they still had that nice pancake-y bite that makes the breakfast treat so distinct.
These buttermilk pancakes also exceeded my expectations in the flavor department. While they didn't offer up any mind-blowing flavors, they did have a nice vanilla-forward taste with the right sweetness to make them enjoyable on their own, without syrup (though I would recommend serving with syrup). These are good for inexpensive freezer pancakes, but Aldi has a handful of better items in its lineup.
3. Pepper, uncured ham, and cheddar omelet breakfast bites
Aldi certainly isn't the first store to roll out its variation of egg bites, and I doubt that it will be the last. The budget-friendly chain keeps things somewhat inventive by calling its eggy product omelet breakfast bites instead of egg bites, but if you've ever had plain old egg bites, then you can easily imagine what these omelet bites have to offer. I'm always a fan of a savory breakfast option, and fortunately, Aldi delivered on both a tasty omelet bite and a go-to savory option in its breakfast lineup.
Upon heating these omelet bites up in the microwave, I briefly worried that they would fall apart, as they were rather soft. Fortunately, once I let them cool for a minute, they were able to maintain their shape enough to be scooped up and eaten. And, once I took a bite, I was immediately met with a deeply savory, eggy, and hammy flavor profile. The bell peppers added a nice amount of freshness and a surprising amount of textural contrast, making for a well-rounded egg bite that had a balance between egg, meat, and veggie flavors. I wish that the cheddar flavor had been a little more apparent, but for a protein-packed breakfast (15 grams per serving) that's so quick to prepare and tasty to eat, I was still quite impressed with these omelet bites.
2. Sausage, egg, and cheese deep dish breakfast pizza
Pizza for breakfast? It's something I'm certainly never going to say no to, and even better yet, when it's a pizza that's actually loaded with classic breakfast goodies like eggs and sausage. That's exactly what you get with Aldi's deep dish breakfast pizza, an item that features a bready base and toppings like sausage, scrambled eggs, gravy, and lots of cheese — any savory breakfast lover's absolute dream.
Right off the bat, I was immediately impressed by the sheer amount of toppings on this pizza. Sausage and cheese dominated the toppings game, though the scrambled eggs and gravy sauce definitely made themselves known, too. I was worried that the crust would become soggy after heating the pizza, but fortunately, it maintained its structure quite well. I chalk up the non-soggy crust to this being a "deep dish" pizza, so the crust was incredibly thick, which incidentally I'd argue was also a weak point in terms of certain bites being a touch too bready (even with all those toppings). Ultimately, however, I enjoyed Aldi's deep dish breakfast pizza, and I also appreciated the fact that it comes in a single-serve size (because not all of us want to heat a 12-inch pie just to eat a single slice of it).
1. Pancakes and sausage link on a stick
We've seen some duds in Aldi's frozen breakfast lineup, we've seen some winners, and now we've got the biggest winner of them all: the pancakes and sausage on a stick. There are a few key reasons that this item in particular wins the race, especially when there was some tough competition. For starters, it's simply impossible to beat the convenience of breakfast on a stick. It's one thing to be an on-the-go item, like a muffin, but on a stick? It doesn't get much better than that.
The most important thing here is flavor, of course, and these pancakes and sausages on a stick deliver on that front, too. I've discussed my love of both sweet and savory breakfast items, but these pancake sausage sticks manage to deliver both flavor profiles at once. The sausage was perfectly juicy, savory, and meaty, while the pancake coating had just the right touch of sweetness without being overbearing (so you could easily pair one of these puppies with syrup and not teeter into too-sweet breakfast territory).
Between the exceptional convenience of heating the sticks (just about a minute in the microwave gets the job done), eating them on the go, and them being delicious without any extras, it only makes sense that Aldi's pancakes and sausage on a stick come out as the best frozen breakfast item.
Methodology
When ranking these eight Aldi frozen breakfast items, flavor and texture were the two biggest factors that I considered. While flavor preference is a subjective thing, I tried to keep an open mind and think about flavors that just about anyone might enjoy versus those that people might find unappealing. For example, anyone who likes sausage, pancakes, and sweet-savory flavor combinations would enjoy my top pick. On the other hand, I'd imagine that most people would be put off by an overly oily-tasting French toast stick, hence why those ranked lower on the list.
I also paid attention to whether the breakfast item delivered on what it was supposed to. A good example of an item that did not deliver is the sausage breakfast burrito, which had very little sausage and looked nothing like the packaging. Meanwhile, higher-ranked items like the omelet bites and deep dish breakfast pizza delivered on what was promised on the label in terms of toppings and inclusions.
Finally, I considered the convenience level when ranking these items. That said, all of these items do offer a certain level of convenience by nature, given that they're frozen and ready to heat up and eat within minutes. So I didn't necessarily dock any item for being inconvenient, I just highlighted those that especially excelled in the convenience category.