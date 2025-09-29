Skip This Cheap Aldi Frozen Breakfast Unless You Want A Watery Mess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Customers around the world love Aldi for its affordable groceries, which are so cheap because of Aldi's private label brands. That said, just because products are cheap doesn't mean they're worth buying. We amassed a list of cheap Aldi products you should avoid at all costs, and the Breakfast Best brand Sausage and Gravy Breakfast Bowl is one breakfast you should skip.

The picture on the box is egregiously deceiving, depicting a bowl brimming with home fries, sausage crumbles, eggs, and melted cheese. We microwaved the breakfast bowl according to the directions, and the center remained frozen. Even after thawing the rest of the bowl out with extra time in the microwave, the result was watery and bland. The potatoes were soft and flavorless, the sausage was underwhelming, and the gravy did nothing but drown the rest of the ingredients in slop, further contributing to its off-putting texture.

The selling point of these breakfast bowls is that they're little more than 2 dollars per bowl, beating out competitor brands like Jimmy Dean. But, we'd much rather pay the name-brand price to enjoy a breakfast bowl that's tasty and cohesive. Potatoes that have disintegrated into watery pulp, dotted with chewy mystery meat, and covered in plasticy cheese are not how we want to start our day.